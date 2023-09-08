Higher adverse childhood experiences linked to greater odds of head or neck injury and concussions

Notes Reviewers' Notes

Altaf Saadi, MD, MSc, principal investigator of the Neurodisparities & Health Justice Lab in the Department of Neurology at Mass General and an assistant professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School, is lead author of a new study in the Journal of Head Trauma and Rehabilitation, Examining the Association Between Adverse Childhood Experiences and Lifetime History of Head or Neck Injury or Concussion in Children From the United States.

What question were you investigating?

Is there an association between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and a history of early childhood mild head or neck injury and concussion?

What methods or techniques did you use to investigate?

We looked at a nationally representative cohort of data from 11,230 children (ages 9 and 10) who are enrolled in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study.

ACEs are traumatic or stressful events experienced during the first 18 years of life that can have negative physical and mental health consequences later in life.

For this study, me measured eight ACEs:

  • Sexual abuse
  • Physical abuse
  • Emotional neglect
  • Parent domestic violence
  • Parent substance use disorder
  • Parent mental illness
  • Parent criminal involvement
  • Parent divorce

Related Stories

The primary oucomes were:

  1. Head or neck injury
  2. Concussion

What were your findings?

Having a higher overall ACE count was associated with higher odds of experiencing a head or neck injury and concussion, and that likelihood increased when more ACEs were reported.

  • Children with two ACEs had 24% greater odds of head or neck injury and 64% greater odds of concussion
  • Children with four or more ACEs had 70% greater odds of head or neck injury and 140% greater odds of concussion

The individual ACE categories of sexual abuse, parent domestic violence, parent mental illness and parent criminal involvement were significantly associated with increased risk of head or neck injury, and parent mental illness with increased risk of concussion.

What are the clinical implications?

ACEs are associated with early childhood head and neck injury or mild concussion and should be integrated into head injury prevention and intervention efforts.

ACEs are associated with many adverse health and psychosocial outcomes during childhood, adolescence and adulthood. This study adds one more negative outcome to the list (increased risk of head and neck injury or concussion) and further emphasizes the need for more efforts to reduce the prevalence of ACEs.

Source:

Massachusetts General Hospital

Journal reference:

Saadi, A., et al. (2023) Examining the Association Between Adverse Childhood Experiences and Lifetime History of Head or Neck Injury and Concussion in Children From the United States. Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation. doi.org/10.1097/HTR.0000000000000883.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Addressing research gaps: The UK's efforts to study lung cancer in never smokers
Is obesity associated with risk of head and neck cancer?
Cancer's silent progression: research delves into evolutionary clues in breast cancer
Compound Management and its Crucial Role in Early Pharmaceutical Research
Machine learning in neurodegenerative disease research: a growing trend
Bridging the gap: Postnatal research offers clues to tackling maternal obesity
World-renowned menopause experts summarize the state of menopause knowledge and advocate for further research
What are some recent advancements in proteomics-driven pancreatic oncology research?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Research reveals surprising genetic overlap between neurological and psychiatric disorders