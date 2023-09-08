Mount Sinai and BCRI partner to improve cardiovascular health and education in Latin America

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai announced today that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Brazilian Clinical Research Institute (BCRI) to focus on advancing cardiovascular disease research, innovation, and medical education.

This partnership is part of a broader initiative to expand Mount Sinai Heart's reach globally, and Latin America is an important part of that goal. Our partnership with BCRI represents an incredible opportunity for improving cardiovascular health and education in Latin America." Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Dr. Valentin Fuster Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at Icahn Mount Sinai

The affiliation between the two institutions aims to enhance the understanding, prevention, and treatment of cardiovascular disease, and develop new strategies to combat this global health challenge.

Under this partnership, Mount Sinai and BCRI will launch international research programs and clinical trials on heart disease, including a focus on preventing and treating heart attacks and strokes. Goals also include designing innovative clinical trials that are more efficient and cost effective, with results that have a positive impact on human health.

"This visionary collaboration is essential for our region of the world to improve clinical practice and reduce health disparities," explained Thomas Almeida, Chief Executive Officer of BCRI. "Additionally, this long-term initiative of a comprehensive and integrated ecosystem of clinical research, education, and clinical practice will enhance both national and international opportunities for public and private funding."

The partnership also involves unique international educational programs, in which medical students, residents, fellows, and physicians from Latin America will travel to Mount Sinai Heart in New York City to learn advanced techniques in a number of areas, including interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, cardio-oncology, and heart failure.

"This Memorandum of Understanding is the start of a true partnership between BCRI and Icahn Mount Sinai," said Renato D. Lopes, MD, PhD, the BCRI's founder. "We are confident that by combining our expertise in clinical research and education, we can contribute to advancing knowledge and training the new generation of physician-scientists in Latin America."

"This is an exciting partnership that will allow Icahn Mount Sinai to bring its expertise in research, education, and clinical care to Latin America. We look forward to promising collaborations with our colleagues at BCRI," explains Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of Icahn Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs of the Mount Sinai Health System.

"This unique initiative will positively influence the education and clinical research enterprise as well as help to change the paradigm of clinical practice in Latin America," added Luis Natel, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of BCRI.