University of Birmingham and Acticor Biotech announce MHRA approval of LIBERATE clinical study

September 7th, 2023, the University of Birmingham and Acticor Biotech announce the full regulatory approval of LIBERATE clinical study.

In 2021, the University of Birmingham and Acticor Biotech signed a partnership agreement to evaluate glenzocimab efficacy in myocardial infarction in a new clinical trial called LIBERATE. The University has received full regulatory approvals to initiate the study.

This new clinical trial is based on a long-standing collaboration between Acticor Biotech and the University of Birmingham. The publication in August of a scientific paper from Dr Mark Thomas entitled: “Amplified inhibition of atherosclerotic plaque-induced platelet activation by glenzocimab with dual antiplatelet therapy “ (link to the publication) in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis, reinforced the mode of action of glenzocimab and its major role as an antithrombotic drug.

The randomized, double-blind Phase 2b LIBERATE study will recruit more than 200 patients suffering from a ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) and planned for a percutaneous coronary intervention. The study aims to assess the safety and the efficacy of glenzocimab 1000 mg versus placebo to reduce the myocardial infarct size at Day 90 post-treatment. The trial will be conducted in two acute care hospitals in the UK: the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham and the Northern General Hospital, Sheffield. Patient recruitment is expected to start by the end of 2023.

Doctor Mark Thomas, Associate Professor of Cardiology at the University of Birmingham and Honorary Consultant Cardiologist, who designed the trial and led its development, said: “Our recent studies of glenzocimab at the University of Birmingham have just been published – these explain the cellular mechanisms for why it is highly effective at reducing “blood stickiness”, particularly when combined with existing medications. We are very pleased to receive regulatory approval to launch the LIBERATE clinical trial to investigate whether glenzocimab can reduce the type of blood clotting that causes heart damage during heart attacks. This exciting collaboration with Acticor has the potential to benefit our patients in Birmingham and Sheffield, and across the world.”

Professor Jon Townend, Consultant Cardiologist at University Hospitals Birmingham, Honorary Professor of Cardiology in the Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences at the University of Birmingham, and Chief Investigator of the trial said: “This new drug looks extremely promising and we are excited to be within sight of beginning recruitment for this important trial.”