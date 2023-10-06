BGI Genomics and Colombian National Cancer Institute Collaborate to enhance cancer detection and prevention

On October 2, 2023, BGI Genomics signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Colombian National Cancer Institute (INC or Instituto Nacional de Cancerologia). This collaboration, which aims to foster research and further develop cutting-edge solutions based on genetic sequencing for early diagnosis of cervical and colorectal cancer, reflects a shared dedication to enhancing health outcomes in the region.

The MoU was formally inked at INC facilities by Dr. Carolina Wiesner, INC Director, and Mr. Rainer Perez, alternate legal representative of BGI Genomics in Colombia. Mr. Marco Antonio Rincón, Latin America Business Director, BGI Genomics, notes: "BGI Genomics is 100 percent committed to providing cost-effective tools for the prevention and management of Human papillomavirus (HPV) and colorectal cancer to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare of Colombian people." As part of this MoU, BGI Genomics will also train INC personnel.

The Colombian National Cancer Institute was created in 1934, and for over seven decades the INC has been committed to the provision of a comprehensive approach to prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and research of cancer in the Colombian population. Earlier, on September 26, 2023, Mr. Rincón took part as a panelist on behalf of BGI Genomics at the Health and Innovation Event during the 8th China-Colombia Dialogue Conference, held in Bogota, Colombia.

This event, organized by the Colombian Chinese Chamber of Investment & Commerce and the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Colombia, provided a platform for thought leaders to discuss critical healthcare issues. Dr. Carolina Gómez, Manager of Bogotá Bio and Colombian Health Ministry Advisor, moderated a panel where Mr. Rincón emphasized BGI Genomics' commitment to strengthening local human skills and talent with every local project. He also emphasized that the company seeks to promote access to innovative, precision and cost-effective technologies for the country's health system.

