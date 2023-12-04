Heart Foundation applauds new vaping reforms to curb e-cigarette use in Australia

The Heart Foundation has welcomed the Australian Government’s commitment to new vaping reforms designed to curb e-cigarette use in Australia.

From January 1, 2024, the Government will implement a ban on the importation of disposable single use vapes, while improving access to therapeutic, medically prescribed vapes, for people trying to quit smoking.



From March 1, 2024, further changes are expected to commence, including the:

A cessation of the personal importation of vapes.

A ban on the importation of non-therapeutic vapes.

A requirement for therapeutic vape importers and manufacturers to notify the Therapeutic Goods Administration of their product’s compliance with the relevant product standards.

Requirement for importers to obtain a licence and permit from the Australian Government’s Office of Drug Control before the products are imported.