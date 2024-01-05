Precision surgery, powered by prediction: Optimizing patient care with the best risk scores

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Jan 5 2024Compuscript Ltd

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Risk prediction models are an important part of assessing operative mortality and postoperative complication rates in current cardiac surgery practice.

Furthermore, they guide clinical decision-making and perioperative patient management. In recent years, a variety of clinical prediction models have been developed in China and other countries to assess the risk of mortality and complications after cardiac surgery. Currently, the most widely used and mature models are the new version of the European Cardiac Surgery Evaluation System (EuroSCORE II), the American Society of Thoracic Surgeons Cardiac Surgery Risk Model (STS score), and the Chinese Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery Risk Evaluation System (SinoSCORE).

This article reviews the application of these three risk prediction models, to identify the optimal model for guiding clinical practice.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Luo, H., et al. (2024) Risk-Predictive Models for Adverse Events in Cardiac Surgery: A Review. Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications. doi.org/10.15212/CVIA.2023.0083.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Surgeons to get a high-tech assistant: Smartphone app for assessing liver surgery risks
How is TikTok's #Ozempic trend impacting diabetes patients?
Childhood obesity in England could be curbed with systematic interventions, study suggests
Australian study shows combined genomic screening for major hereditary diseases is cost-effective and health-saving
Exploring 'food noise': Study sheds light on eating thoughts and obesity treatment breakthroughs
AI innovation "Sturgeon" transforms classification of central nervous system malignancies
Can deep brain stimulation unlock the cure for severe depression?
Rat study suggests hemodialysis plus ketogenic diet could enhance cancer treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Unlocking the Future of Mental Health Research: An Exclusive Interview with the CEO of MQ Mental Health Research