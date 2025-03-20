Low dietary omega-3 intake linked to increased ischemic heart disease burden

New research highlights the global impact of insufficient omega-3 consumption on ischemic heart disease disability and mortality, with regional and socioeconomic disparities shaping risk levels.

Study: A global analysis of the burden of ischemic heart disease attributable to diet low in ω-3 fatty acids between 1990 and 2021. Image Credit: artem evdokimov / Shutterstock.com

A recent study published in the BMC Cardiovascular Disorders determines the role of dietary omega-3 (ω-3) fatty acids (FA) in the development of ischemic heart disease (IHD) worldwide.

Treating IHD

Recent estimates indicate that about 200 million people are currently diagnosed with IHD, which is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Current treatments for IHD can include medication, surgery such as coronary artery bypasses, and percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs); however, these approaches are associated with limited efficacy.

Dietary ω-3 FA are associated with anti-inflammatory, anti-thrombotic, and lipid-improving properties, all of which reduce the risk of IHD. To date, few studies have investigated how different levels of dietary ω-3 FA consumption impacts IHD risk across different regions throughout the world, over time, while also considering socioeconomic status.

The current study utilized the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2021 dataset to examine the relationship between low ω-3 FA dietary intake on the risk of IHD.

Study findings

In 2021, low dietary ω-3 FA was associated with a total loss of about 15.5 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) and over 637,000 deaths due to IHD throughout the world, which reflects 8.2% and 7% of all IHD-related DALYs and deaths, respectively.

Between 1990 and 2021, both DALYs and deaths due to IHD increased by about 0.6% and 0.74%, respectively. When adjusted for aging of the population, the age-standardized rates of both DALYs and deaths declined by nearly 2% each year.

Sex disparities

Men are at a greater risk of disability and death from IHD due to low dietary ω-3 FA intake as compared to women. DALY rates among males were estimated at 216 for every 100,000 as compared to 147 for every 100,000 females, whereas death rates were 8.5 and 6.5 for every 100,000, respectively. However, this trend was reversed among men between 75 and 79 years of age.

Regional disparities

The highest IHD disability and death burden was observed in South Asia. IHD-deaths due to low ω-3 FA dietary intake were 2,000 times lower in high-income areas of the Asia Pacific region. Age-standardized IHD rates were highest in Central Asia at 678 DALYs and 33 deaths for every 100,000, followed by North Africa, South Asia, and sub-Saharan Africa.

India reported the highest burden of IHD DALYs and deaths due to low ω-3 FA intake at a rate of 5,066 and 176 for every 100,000, respectively. After India, the greatest burden of IHD was reported in China, the United States, and Pakistan.

Age-standardized DALYs were highest in Afghanistan at 1,179 for every 100,000. The Syrian Arab Republic, Uzbekistan, Yemen, and Sudan also reported high age-standardized DALYs, with the Syrian Arab Republic reporting the highest age-standardized mortality rate due to IHD attributed to low dietary ω-3 FA intake at a rate of 49 for every 100,000.

The Maldives, Japan, and Singapore had the lowest rates for IHD linked to a low ω-3 diet.

Time trends

Over time, both disability and deaths from IHD associated with low dietary intake of ω-3 increased in 26 and 31 countries, respectively. The greatest increase in both DALY and mortality rates was observed in Namibia, whereas the most significant decrease was reported in Malaysia.

Almost all regions exhibited a declining trend for age-standardized rates of IHD related to low ω-3 diet, except sub-Saharan Africa.

Socioeconomic stratification identified a slow reduction in age-standardized rates of IHD linked to low dietary intake of ω-3 FA, which correlates with an increase in sociodemographic index (SDI) quintile, though less significantly in the lower quintiles.

Conclusions

This study untangles a significant association between a low ω-3 diet and the burden of IHD.”

Although age-standardized rates for DALYs and deaths from IHD due to low dietary ω-3 FA declined throughout the study period, the number of these events is increasing worldwide, thus emphasizing the crucial need for targeted policies to reduce this risk. Some public health strategies that may mitigate the risk of IHD disability and mortality include promoting the consumption of foods rich in ω-3 FA including fish and nuts, particularly in high-risk regions such as South Asia.

Additional studies are needed to validate these results and identify other risk factors for IHD morbidity and mortality, while simultaneously monitoring how strategic improvements in dietary habits can improve patient outcomes throughout the world.