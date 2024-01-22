Early warning sign for myeloma found in bone marrow fat cells

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Jan 22 2024Oncotarget

A new research perspective was published in Oncotarget's Volume 15 on January 16, 2024, entitled, "Bone marrow adipocytes provide early sign for progression from MGUS to multiple myeloma."

Multiple Myeloma (MM) is the second most common hematological malignancy and is characterized by clonal expansion of malignant plasma cells in the bone marrow. In spite of recent advances in the field of MM, the disease has remained incurable. MM is preceded by a premalignant state known as monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS), with a risk of progression to MM of 1% per year. Establishing a scalable approach that refines the identification of MGUS patients at high risk of progression to MM can transform the clinical management of the disease, improve the patient's quality of life, and will have significant socioeconomic implications.

In this new perspective, researchers Bilal M. El-Masri, Benedeta Leka, Fatima Mustapha, Michael Tveden Gundesen, Maja Hinge, Thomas Lund, Thomas L. Andersen, Marta Diaz-delCastillo, and Abbas Jafari from the Danish Spatial Imaging Consortium, University of Southern Denmark, University of Copenhagen, University of Aarhus, Odense University Hospital, and Lillebaelt Hospital provide evidence that changes in the bone marrow adipose tissue (BMAT) provide an early sign for progression from MGUS to MM.

"We employed AI-assisted histological analysis of unstained bone marrow biopsies from MGUS subjects with or without progression to MM within 10 years (n = 24, n = 17 respectively)."

Related Stories

Although the BMAT fraction was not different between the two groups, bone marrow adipocyte (BMAd) density was decreased in MGUS patients who developed MM, compared to non-progressing MGUS patients. Importantly, the distribution profile for BMAd size and roundness was significantly different between the two groups, indicating a shift toward increased BMAd size and roundness in MGUS patients who developed MM. These early changes in the BMAT could serve as valuable early indicators for the transition from MGUS to MM, potentially enabling timely interventions and personalized treatment strategies.

"[...] the AI-based approach for histological characterization of unstained bone marrow biopsies is cost-effective and fast, rendering its clinical implementation feasible."

Source:

Oncotarget

Journal reference:

El-Masri, B. M., et al. (2024). Bone marrow adipocytes provide early sign for progression from MGUS to multiple myeloma. Oncotarget. doi.org/10.18632/oncotarget.28548.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Living near green spaces linked to stronger bones in young children
UMass Amherst researcher aims to tackle bone damage in metastatic cancer
Prunes pack a powerful punch against inflammation and bone loss in postmenopausal women
Higher doses of topical corticosteroids linked to increased risks of osteoporosis and bone fractures
Daily consumption of prunes may reduce inflammation markers and bone loss effects
Pazopanib activity confirmed in EWSR1-NFATC2 bone sarcoma
Everyday physical activity may help attenuate age-related bone loss
3D-printed bone: Biomimetic scaffolds offer hope for cranial defect repair

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Adolescent sports participation associated with higher bone mineral density in old age