CN Bio appoints Joseph Parisi as US Director of Sales to support accelerated growth in key OOC market

CN Bio, a leading Organ-on-a-Chip (OOC) company that designs and manufactures single- and multi-organ microphysiological systems (MPS), today announced the appointment of Joseph Parisi as US Director of Sales. In his new role, Joe will lead the expansion of the Company’s sales and support activities for the US market to address the growing demand for new alternative methodologies (NAMs) in preclinical drug discovery.

Following several key senior appointments in the UK last year, Joe’s appointment will strengthen CN Bio’s growth in another of its key markets - the US, providing a local source of expertise and support for customers looking to harness the Company’s PhysioMimix® OOC range of MPS. Over the past year, the global demand for NAMs has accelerated, particularly in the US following the enactment of the FDA Modernization Act 2.01. Joe’s sales expertise will be crucial for meeting this growing demand; working alongside the leadership team to drive the commercial expansion strategy, whilst supporting customers to improve the human relevance of preclinical workflows and reduce animal model reliance.

Joe holds a strong track record in delivering successful sales strategies across the biotechnology sector. He joins CN Bio from Phenomix (acquired by Bruker Corporation in 2023), where he was Director of Sales for US West and led an experienced sales team responsible for growing the proteomics side of the business. At Purigen Biosystems (acquired by Bionano Genomics in 2022), Joe was Director of West Coast Sales, where he oversaw commercial development, supporting the Company’s growth from start-up to commercial success over three years. As part of this, he led the development of internal commercial processes as well as a pre-launch sales plan, helping to accelerate early sales and adoption. Additionally, he has held senior roles at numerous life sciences organizations, including Isoplexis, NanoString Technologies, and Life Technologies. Joe has a BSc in Molecular and Cellular Biology from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

​​​​​​​The potential offered by CN Bio’s PhysioMimix range, substantiated by the Company’s collaborative work with the FDA, is truly transformative for the drug discovery industry, providing clinical translatability that can improve efficiency and minimize drug failures. In my new role, I look forward to harnessing my experience within the sector to support the design and implementation of a commercial strategy that will enable us to meet the significant demand for animal model alternatives here in the US.” Joe Parisi, US Director of Sales, CN Bio

Dr. Paul Brooks, Chief Executive Officer, said: “It is great to welcome Joe to the team. Throughout his career, he has repeatedly demonstrated his expertise in biotech sales, with a proven history of success across companies at all stages of growth and commercialization. Joe’s appointment represents an important milestone in CN Bio’s growth, having successfully built a strong international presence and now looking to expand this further into the US, a key market for innovative drug discovery.”