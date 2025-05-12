ELRIG announces keynote speakers for Drug Discovery 2025

ELRIG, a not-for-profit, volunteer-led organization dedicated to the global drug discovery community, has revealed the keynote speakers for its flagship event, Drug Discovery 2025. Taking place at the ACC in Liverpool, UK from 21-22 October, the conference will feature presentations from Professor Heather Pinkett (Northwestern University) and Dr Dafydd Owen (Pfizer Medicine Design).

Held under the theme "A Festival of Life Science", Drug Discovery 2025 is a celebration that aims to unite scientists from industry and academia working toward the same goal: improving human health through more effective drug discovery. The event offers free access to over 150 talks across 14 scientific tracks, covering topics such as advances in robotics and automation, advanced models for drug discovery, hit-finding approaches in neurodegenerative disease therapeutics, chemical biology and omics, translating ideas into therapies, as well as sustainable drug development.

ELRIG is also collaborating with organizations including SLAS, the British Pharmacological Society, the Royal Society of Chemistry, Cancer Research Horizons, The Protein Society, SiLA and Alzheimer's Research UK to bring a broad range of content. To further its international outreach, ELRIG has partnered with VisitBritain to provide the opportunity for global drug discovery researchers to experience the UK life science sector first-hand and contribute their perspectives to the conversation.

The conference will host 200+ exhibitors, a "Breakthrough Zone" for startups, a Tech Theatre, and dedicated events for early-career professionals (ECPs), including "Network Like a Boss" and "Meet & Greet" sessions. Awards will also recognize innovation, rising stars from the ECP community, and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to both ELRIG and the drug discovery field.

Prof Heather Pinkett, Associate Professor, Department of Molecular Biosciences at Northwestern University, commented: "I'm excited to engage with scientists from across academia and industry and to deliver the opening keynote at Drug Discovery 2025."

It's an honor to share the science behind PAXLOVID and to celebrate global innovation in drug discovery at ELRIG's flagship event." Dr Dafydd Owen, Senior Scientific Director at Pfizer Medicine Design

Dr Del Trezise, Chair of ELRIG, and Strategy Development, Laboratory Products and Services at Sartorius, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Prof Pinkett and Dr Owen to Drug Discovery 2025. With over 3,000 delegates expected, this promises to be Europe's leading event for the drug discovery community."

Sanj Kumar, CEO of ELRIG, added: "ELRIG's partnership with VisitBritain underscores the importance of international collaboration in accelerating scientific and economic progress."

Learn more and register at: elrig.org/portfolio/drug-discovery-2025