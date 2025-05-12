ELRIG announces keynote speakers for Drug Discovery 2025

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

ELRIG, a not-for-profit, volunteer-led organization dedicated to the global drug discovery community, has revealed the keynote speakers for its flagship event, Drug Discovery 2025. Taking place at the ACC in Liverpool, UK from 21-22 October, the conference will feature presentations from Professor Heather Pinkett (Northwestern University) and Dr Dafydd Owen (Pfizer Medicine Design).

Held under the theme "A Festival of Life Science", Drug Discovery 2025 is a celebration that aims to unite scientists from industry and academia working toward the same goal: improving human health through more effective drug discovery. The event offers free access to over 150 talks across 14 scientific tracks, covering topics such as advances in robotics and automation, advanced models for drug discovery, hit-finding approaches in neurodegenerative disease therapeutics, chemical biology and omics, translating ideas into therapies, as well as sustainable drug development.

ELRIG is also collaborating with organizations including SLAS, the British Pharmacological Society, the Royal Society of Chemistry, Cancer Research Horizons, The Protein Society, SiLA and Alzheimer's Research UK to bring a broad range of content. To further its international outreach, ELRIG has partnered with VisitBritain to provide the opportunity for global drug discovery researchers to experience the UK life science sector first-hand and contribute their perspectives to the conversation.

The conference will host 200+ exhibitors, a "Breakthrough Zone" for startups, a Tech Theatre, and dedicated events for early-career professionals (ECPs), including "Network Like a Boss" and "Meet & Greet" sessions. Awards will also recognize innovation, rising stars from the ECP community, and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to both ELRIG and the drug discovery field.

Prof Heather Pinkett, Associate Professor, Department of Molecular Biosciences at Northwestern University, commented: "I'm excited to engage with scientists from across academia and industry and to deliver the opening keynote at Drug Discovery 2025."

It's an honor to share the science behind PAXLOVID and to celebrate global innovation in drug discovery at ELRIG's flagship event."

Dr Dafydd Owen, Senior Scientific Director at Pfizer Medicine Design

Related Stories

Dr Del Trezise, Chair of ELRIG, and Strategy Development, Laboratory Products and Services at Sartorius, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Prof Pinkett and Dr Owen to Drug Discovery 2025. With over 3,000 delegates expected, this promises to be Europe's leading event for the drug discovery community."

Sanj Kumar, CEO of ELRIG, added: "ELRIG's partnership with VisitBritain underscores the importance of international collaboration in accelerating scientific and economic progress."

Learn more and register at: elrig.org/portfolio/drug-discovery-2025

Source:

ELRIG

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    ELRIG (UK) Ltd.. (2025, May 12). ELRIG announces keynote speakers for Drug Discovery 2025. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 12, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250512/ELRIG-announces-keynote-speakers-for-Drug-Discovery-2025.aspx.

  • MLA

    ELRIG (UK) Ltd.. "ELRIG announces keynote speakers for Drug Discovery 2025". News-Medical. 12 May 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250512/ELRIG-announces-keynote-speakers-for-Drug-Discovery-2025.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    ELRIG (UK) Ltd.. "ELRIG announces keynote speakers for Drug Discovery 2025". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250512/ELRIG-announces-keynote-speakers-for-Drug-Discovery-2025.aspx. (accessed May 12, 2025).

  • Harvard

    ELRIG (UK) Ltd.. 2025. ELRIG announces keynote speakers for Drug Discovery 2025. News-Medical, viewed 12 May 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250512/ELRIG-announces-keynote-speakers-for-Drug-Discovery-2025.aspx.

Suggested Reading

ELRIG UK announces Profs Ijeoma Uchegbu and Marcus Schindler as keynote speakers at Drug Discovery 2024
Axon Biology & The Future of Drug Discovery: A Deep Dive with Dr Federico Dajas-Bailador
ELRIG UK Announces Prof Janet Hemingway and Dr Dave Powell as Keynote Speakers at Drug Discovery 2023
AI Integration in the Fight Against Age-Related Macular Degeneration
ELRIG UK and SRG announce partnership to advance life science professionals in drug discovery
From Discovery Biology to ELRIG Chair: A Conversation with Melanie Leveridge
From Cells to Drugs: How Cell Painting is Transforming Drug Discovery
Realizing the Potential of Vendor Engagement

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Bridging Chemistry and Biology: The Art of Designing Novel Therapeutics