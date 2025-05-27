A collaborative initiative by ISSCR toward responsible adoption of stem cell models

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
International Society for Stem Cell ResearchMay 27 2025

Advances in human stem cell-derived disease models have the potential to augment our predictive power for the efficacy and safety of new drugs. This technology, which complements existing approaches, is poised to reduce R&D costs and accelerate the development of new therapies for patients.

The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) has assembled an international consortium of cross-sector thought leaders from industry, academia, and regulatory science to enable the widespread, responsible adoption.

This ISSCR initiative is aligned with recent announcements and efforts by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the European Commission. Together, these efforts mark a continuing commitment to enhance patient-centered approaches in biomedical research and drug development and stand to impact the efficiency and speed with which the new therapies are delivered.

Organizations and individuals interested in joining or participating in the consortium may contact [email protected].

Source:

International Society for Stem Cell Research

Posted in: Medical Science News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mount Sinai researchers explore new depression treatment targeting brain’s potassium channels
Astrocytes found to drive brain rewiring during attention states
Building Bridges to Scalable Allogeneic Cell Therapy
Unlocking live single-cell functional insights
Age-related immune decline reduces CAR-T cell therapy efficacy
Advancing GPCR drug discovery with fragment screening using GCI technology
NIH scientists pioneer new retinal grafting technique for dry age-related macular degeneration
Cell Painting technology uncovers flavonoids with potential to treat bladder cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Inhaled microplastics suppress pulmonary macrophages critical to the immune system