A collaborative initiative by ISSCR toward responsible adoption of stem cell models

Advances in human stem cell-derived disease models have the potential to augment our predictive power for the efficacy and safety of new drugs. This technology, which complements existing approaches, is poised to reduce R&D costs and accelerate the development of new therapies for patients.

The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) has assembled an international consortium of cross-sector thought leaders from industry, academia, and regulatory science to enable the widespread, responsible adoption.

This ISSCR initiative is aligned with recent announcements and efforts by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the European Commission. Together, these efforts mark a continuing commitment to enhance patient-centered approaches in biomedical research and drug development and stand to impact the efficiency and speed with which the new therapies are delivered.

Organizations and individuals interested in joining or participating in the consortium may contact [email protected].