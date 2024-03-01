Lab automation with integrated detection method unleashes new applications

The integration of a plate reader into Eppendorf’s epMotion liquid handling system facilitates researchers to use the system in a variety of new applications. The current focus is on absorption-based measurements and analysis. Initial findings are centered around protein quantification, cell assays, and bacterial assay. As with all other automation applications, the main emphasis of these efforts is on the efficiency, accuracy, and versatility of automated laboratory processes. The objective is to provide a first-class user experience with maximum precision during automated workflow.

This was made possible by integrating a new class of on-deck absorbance plate readers featuring a compact footprint and fast readout, manufactured by Byonoy, an innovative biotech company specializing in modern measurement instrumentation. The integration of the pioneering on-deck plate reader, Absorbance 96 Automate into the range of powerful and proven liquid handling systems of Eppendorf’s epMotion series is remarkably easy and simple. This integration enables researchers to effortlessly conduct plate readings and analysis during any automated laboratory processes.

By integrating Byonoy's compact plate readers into our epMotion liquid handling system, we intend to raise the standards for precision and efficiency in scientific research. The initial results presented in the course of 2024’s SLAS conference are the starting point for a promising collaboration that will improve the researchers’ and scientists’ performance around the world."

 Dr. Josef Lott, Product Manager Automated Liquid Handling, Eppendorf SE

Collaboration with Eppendorf opens new opportunities for researchers and provides access to state-of-the-art automated detection solutions by seamlessly integrating our innovative on-deck plate readers into Eppendorf's robust liquid handling system. Focusing on automated absorption-based assays is just the beginning. We are very curious to see the progress we will make in the coming months as we expand our collaboration into the field of automated luminescence-based applications.”

Dr. Yousef Nazirizadeh, CEO, Byonoy

