Surgical methods and outcomes of anterolateral augmentation for skeletally immature patients

Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries have increased in recent decades among children. Because re-injuries after ACL reconstruction are higher in children compared with adults, anterolateral augmentation procedures may reduce re-injury rates after ACL reconstruction in youth. A comprehensive review published in the Journal of Experimental Orthopaedics marks the first attempt to present the outcomes and surgical methods of anterolateral augmentation procedures for skeletally immature patients.

We found many different surgical techniques of anterolateral augmentation in this population with promising results. Future studies must evaluate the effectiveness and safety of these procedures regarding re-injuries, growth disturbances and overconstraint. We believe that this review will give a complete overview of current techniques and considerations."

Martijn Dietvorst, MD, PhD, corresponding author, orthopedic trauma surgeon at Máxima Medisch Centrum, in the Netherlands