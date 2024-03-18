Viroclinics-DDL rebrands to Cerba Research

Mar 18 2024Cerba Research

Viroclinics-DDL (referred to herein as Cerba Research, the Netherlands) a world leading vaccine and antiviral specialty laboratory providing research and clinical trial solutions rooted in virology, proudly announces changing its name to Cerba Research as of the 1st of April 2024. This branding step was an expected move after the Viroclinics-DDL teams had joined Cerba Research in 2022, now operating as one company well positioned in the entire value chain of research and clinical trials.

Viroclinics-DDL, with its three specialty laboratory and office locations in the Netherlands, and an extensive partner laboratory network worldwide, has been part of the Cerba Research group since early 2022. By fully entering into the Cerba Research brand now, the company underscores its collective focus and dedication to the advancement of clinical research together.

The name change of Viroclinics-DDL to Cerba Research marks a natural step forward in the company’s mission to accelerate the development of life-saving therapies and improve patient outcomes; uniquely positioning Cerba Research to offer a broader portfolio of research and clinical trial solutions spanning virology, oncology, cell & gene therapy, and beyond.

The Netherlands business unit combines the strengths and capabilities of existing specialty laboratory services with Cerba Research’s unique global footprint which includes Africa, USA, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Australia to provide end-to-end support throughout the drug development lifecycle across the globe; from pre-clinical research and biomarker discovery to clinical trial management and epidemiological studies.

Source:

Cerba Research

Posted in: Healthcare News

