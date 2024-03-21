Innovative study on asthma inflammation funded by NIH/NIAID grant

Mar 21 2024The Lundquist Institute

In a significant stride for respiratory medicine, Lundquist Institute (TLI) investigator Nicholas Jendzjowsky, PhD, has been awarded a prestigious grant from the National Institute of Health/National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH/NIAID). This grant, totaling $298,800, not only underscores TLI's commitment to pioneering research and excellence in respiratory medicine and exercise physiology but also recognizes Dr. Jendzjowsky's expertise and the importance of his research.

The grant will fund the innovative project "Asthmatic inflammation requires neuronal upregulation of B-cells," which commenced this month and will run until January 2025. This groundbreaking research aims to delve into the complexities of asthma and its symptoms, a major global health concern that requires a deeper understanding of its underlying mechanisms. The innovative nature of this project underscores TLI's commitment to cutting-edge science and the potential impact of the research.

Asthma, characterized by its debilitating symptoms, stems from the overproduction of the immunoglobulin E (IgE) molecule, leading to allergic and asthmatic inflammation. The project seeks to unravel the intricate role of sensory neurons in the overproduction of IgE in allergic asthma, a pioneering approach in the field.

Preliminary data suggest a novel interplay between sensory neurons, influencing B-cell IgE production. This research will explore this neuronal circuit through two comprehensive aims, employing cutting-edge techniques ranging from electrophysiological recording and calcium imaging to neural tracer technology and chemogenetic tools.

Dr. Jendzjowsky's project is a beacon of hope for millions suffering from asthma worldwide. It aims to uncover potential drug targets and inform new strategies to mitigate the growing problem of allergic asthma. The potential outcomes of this research include a deeper understanding of asthma at a molecular level, the identification of new drug targets, and the development of innovative strategies for asthma management. This research represents a significant stride towards understanding asthma and exemplifies the dedication to innovation and excellence in pursuing knowledge that can transform lives.

The grant from the NIH/NIAID is a recognition of Dr. Jendzjowsky's exemplary work and a testament to the critical importance of continued research in combating respiratory diseases. As this project progresses, it promises to open new avenues for understanding and treating asthma, marking a significant milestone in the quest for better respiratory health.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

