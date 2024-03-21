News-Medical.net Celebrates 20 Years of Medical Science Reporting

Today, News-Medical.net, a world-leading website for medical and life science information and news, celebrates 20 years since the publication of its first piece of content.





Over the past two decades, the ways in which we find and consume digital content have changed significantly. From the launch of hand-held touchscreen devices allowing individuals to keep up-to-date with the latest scientific discoveries on the go to the recent advances in artificial intelligence, News-Medical.net has maintained its position as one of the pioneers in the field of medical science reporting. On this special occasion, we want to reflect on the last twenty years and look forward to the future for News-Medical.net.



News-Medical.net was founded in 2004 by digital specialist Joel Scanlon with the vision to produce and share the latest medical and life sciences information in an accessible way. Since its conception, the website has grown and evolved to be a hub of constantly expanding free content, including recent innovations in healthcare, research, and technology.



My personal pride in founding News-Medical.net stems in part from reaping the reward of having built, from scratch, an online resource that endures and has an impact 20 years on. Part of the pleasure comes from seeing the platform as a springboard for the careers of many young scholars, whose fledgling post-degree careers grew into formidable positions elsewhere. The project has spread its reach far and wide. If you are thinking of starting a project like this, try to keep it small and nimble, be sure to pay your writers as much as physically possible, keep a close eye on advice provided periodically by Google, and commit to it for the long haul.” - Joel Scanlon, Founder of News-Medical.net.



We are proud to have worked with over 100 medical and life science writers, contributors, and reviewers from various disciplines over our twenty-year publishing career. Our writers and reviewers include medical professionals, scientists, and medical journalists. They are the backbone of content production on News-Medical, working hard to research and quality-check the content on the site. We have also had the pleasure of conducting exclusive interviews with CEOs, Nobel Prize-winning laureates, and World Health Organization (WHO) representatives.



The COVID-19 pandemic marked the most significant public health event since News-Medical’s launch. As a rapid response to changes in the pace of both the publication of scientific research and also the consumption of medical information, News-Medical launched the COVID-19 hub in 2020. The hub served as the primary resource for the most recent scientific developments regarding the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants, alongside emerging insights into COVID-19's effects on public health and wellbeing.



News-Medical.net is proud to have been awarded the highest mark of approval from NewsGuard, a respected authority in the US on media trustworthiness. This rating is of particular significance to our readership and community, strengthening the foundations of trust and expertise we have nurtured for 20 years. It puts News-Medical.net in the same league as some of the world's most trusted scientific resources, which have also received top scores from NewsGuard. News-Medical.net adheres to all nine of NewsGuard’s standards of credibility and transparency, which include not repeatedly publishing false or egregiously misleading content, having effective practices for correcting errors, and handling the difference between news and opinion responsibly.



We would like to thank all of our readers, contributors, and the medical community for all their support and engagement over the years. Here’s to the next 20 years of News-Medical!



