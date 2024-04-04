Mayo Clinic research shows health benefits of active workstations

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 4 2024Mayo Clinic

A recent Mayo Clinic study suggests that active workstations incorporating a walking pad, bike, stepper and/or standing desk are successful strategies for reducing sedentary time and improving mental cognition at work without reducing job performance. Extended sedentary behavior, whether at work or home, increases a person's risk of preventable chronic diseases.

Our findings suggest that it is feasible to blend movement with office work that previously would have been done during long periods of sitting. Active workstations may offer a way to potentially improve cognitive performance and overall health, simply by moving at work."

Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, M.D., preventive cardiologist at Mayo Clinic and senior author of the study

The research involved 44 participants in a randomized clinical trial where four office settings were evaluated over four consecutive days at Mayo Clinic's Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center. Study findings are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The settings included a stationary or sitting station on the first day, followed by three active workstations (standing, walking or using a stepper) in a randomized order. Researchers analyzed participants' neurocognitive function based on 11 assessments that evaluated reasoning, short-term memory and concentration. Fine motor skills were assessed through an online typing speed test and other tests.

When participants used the active workstations, their brain function either improved or stayed the same, and their typing speed slowed down only a bit. However, the accuracy of their typing was not affected. The study revealed improved reasoning scores when standing, stepping and walking as compared with sitting. 

Related Stories

"Being sedentary is the new smoking when it comes to your cardiovascular health, and office workers may spend a large part of their eight-hour workday sitting at a computer screen and keyboard. These findings indicate that there are more ways to do that work while remaining productive and mentally sharp. We would do well to consider an active workstation in the prescription for prevention and treatment of conditions like obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes," says Dr. Lopez-Jimenez.

Source:

Mayo Clinic

Journal reference:

Medina‐Inojosa, J. R., et al. (2024) Effect of Active Workstations on Neurocognitive Performance and Typing Skills: A Randomized Clinical Trial. Journal of the American Heart Association. doi.org/10.1161/JAHA.123.031228.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Polypills prove effective in reducing cardiovascular disease and mortality
Certain gut bacteria may help lower cholesterol and heart disease risk
Heavy drinkers who cut back see major heart health benefits, study finds
New research links social factors to cardiovascular risk in Asian American adults
Cardiovascular risk can rise sharply after women go through menopause
Research highlights health risks posed by 2,6-DHNPs in drinking water
AI deciphers city designs that could cut heart disease rates
Living among trees and sidewalks linked to lower heart risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study finds elevated sodium consumption in heart disease patients