Educational video boosts prostate cancer screening intentions in men

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 10 2024University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine

As part of a comprehensive effort to improve cancer screenings among diverse communities, Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center (ACC) Community Outreach and Engagement team developed a culturally sensitive educational video to address prostate cancer screening disparities. In findings shared today at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 (Abstract LB371), the team showed that the video increased knowledge about prostate cancer and screening, and reduced uncertainty about obtaining prostate cancer screening in a diverse group of more than 600 men over age 40 who viewed the video during 14 different community health events in the Philadelphia region. Based on post-video surveys, 93 percent of men said they intended to undergo a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening blood test for prostate cancer, which the research team offered at the same time as part of the community events.

We know that cancer screenings save lives, and part of our work is to dispel the myths and misconceptions around screening to help ensure that individuals from all backgrounds understand their screening options. The idea of a physical prostate exam is off-putting to many men, so we want them to know that a simple, non-invasive blood test to check PSA levels is also an option to screen for prostate cancer."

Carmen Guerra, MD, senior author, professor and vice chair of Diversity and Inclusion in the division of Internal Medicine in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and associate director of Diversity and Outreach at the ACC

Prostate cancer disproportionately affects Black men, who are more likely to be diagnosed with and to die from the disease, and less likely to undergo prostate cancer screening, compared to white men. Even so, research has shown that even when presented with the same educational material, Black men are less likely to receive prostate cancer screening than white man. Myths, medical mistrust, and financial barriers may all contribute to this disparity, so the research team designed the brief educational video to specifically address the Black community in Philadelphia.

The video was shared at health events hosted by trusted local organizations, including community, faith-based, and occupational groups; men could also receive a free PSA blood test to screen for prostate cancer during the events. The video featured a conversation between a urologist and a local pastor, who is a Black prostate cancer survivor. It covered prostate cancer facts, provided information about screening options, and addressed common myths and misconceptions about how symptoms, age, and family history factor into the disease and screening for it.

Related Stories

"By helping more men, especially those in at-risk populations, understand the benefits of prostate cancer screening, we hope to find cancer earlier, when it can be more easily treated," said lead author Mallorie C. Jones, MA, a project manager in Internal Medicine and member of the ACC Community Outreach and Engagement team. "The overwhelming positive survey feedback to the video tells us that we're on the right track to developing a useful resource that resonates with audience it's meant to reach."

The team will continue to evaluate the video during community outreach events in the greater Philadelphia area in 2024, with plans to fine-tune the content based on participant feedback, including evaluating ways to make the information more accessible and relevant to Spanish-speakers. They hope to make the final video available to share with other organizations as an educational resource.

The video development was supported by a grant from Flyers Charities, which also supports free community prostate cancer screenings as part of the Flyers Against Prostate Cancer initiative.

Source:

University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine

Posted in: Men's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Blood-based DNA test spares bladder cancer patients from unnecessary treatments
Does IBD affect cancer risk?
Lancet Commission predicts sharp increase in global prostate cancer cases
Non-invasive detection and treatment of ovarian cancer with new radiotheranostic system
Study highlights potential of community-based H. pylori screening to reduce gastric cancer risk
Innovative breast cancer treatment sequence yields positive results
Lung cancer rates not declining as expected despite decrease in smoking
UCLA study finds pre-surgery immunotherapy safe for pancreatic cancer patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study identifies microbiota signatures associated with KRAS mutations in colorectal cancer patients