Heart Failure 2024: Cutting-edge science and stimulating discussions in heart failure management

Cutting-edge science and stimulating discussions in heart failure management are in store at Heart Failure 2024, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

Heart Failure is the annual congress of the Heart Failure Association (HFA) of the ESC. The meeting takes place 11 to 14 May at the Lisbon Congress Centre in Portugal and online. Explore the scientific programme.



Heart Failure is a life-threatening syndrome affecting more than 64 million people worldwide. Up to one in three patients die within one year of hospital admission and 50-75% die within five years of admission. With such an important topic, what updates can we expect from Heart Failure 2024?



Stay tuned for a thought-provoking session on heart failure in women. Dr. Brenda Moura, congress co-chairperson, said: "Heart failure has been mistakenly considered a "man's disease", even though at least as many women are affected as men." Hear the latest science on whether women with heart failure should be managed differently to men.

There is some evidence that women may be less often treated with all recommended treatments. We need to understand why this happens. Is it because women have different diseases?" ​Professor Gerasimos Filippatos, congress co-chairperson

Not to miss: state-of-the-art care delivery for heart failure patients using digital health. "Heart failure is a chronic condition that needs collaboration with patients over a long period of time," said Dr. Moura. "Digital tools may motivate patients to take their medication and should promote equal access to treatment."



Get up-to-the minute insights into the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in heart failure management. Professor Filippatos said: "We are taking the first steps with AI in heart failure, and expectations are very high. AI will likely have the most impact on diagnosis, risk prediction, and treatment."



Also on the agenda: key opinion leaders will explore contemporary thinking on the diagnosis of heart failure in the community. "Heart failure is very frequently diagnosed when a patient is admitted to hospital with acute heart failure," said Professor Filippatos. "Avoiding hospitalisations is extremely important, as they negatively impact quality of life and survival. Early diagnosis in the community would allow medication to be started and ideally prevent admissions. This session will examine who should be screened, how, and when."



Patient participation in heart failure care takes centre stage in a dedicated session. Dr. Moura said: "Heart failure management needs a team, and patients are an important team member. Motivated patients equipped with information on their condition and therapies are more likely to follow advice and have a better prognosis. In this session, experts in the field will share up-to-date research on how best to involve patients."



The Heart Failure Congress gathers health professionals and scientists from around the world. This world-leading event covers all aspects of heart failure, from prevention to diagnosis and treatment. The scientific programme features more than 80 scientific sessions. Novel research will be revealed in eight late-breaking science sessions - with important advances in heart failure diagnosis, follow-up and management - and nearly 1,600 scientific abstracts.