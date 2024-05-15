Gender diversity in surgery teams linked to better post-operative outcomes for patients

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 15 2024Oxford University Press USA

A new paper in the British Journal of Surgery, published by Oxford University Press, finds that care in hospitals with higher surgery team sex-diversity was associated with better post-operative outcomes for patients.

In various industries, including business, finance, technology, education, and the law, many observers believe gender and sex-diversity is important not only for equity, but also because it enriches the output of teams because members of the team bring a variety of experiences and viewpoints to their jobs. However, there is limited evidence for the value of teams' sex-diversity in healthcare. Most published reports have focused on individuals' characteristics and their associations with outcomes (e.g. how female patients respond to female physicians). There is limited data regarding the role sex diversity on healthcare teams and their outcomes.

Team sex-diversity likely contributes to patient outcomes through the many differences that male and female doctors bring to the workplace. Both sexes possess different skills, knowledge, experiences, beliefs, values, and leadership styles. Despite the benefits of sex and gender diversity on team performance, female doctors in operating rooms remain uncommon. The number of female anesthesiologists and surgeons have increased by only 5% over 10 years.

Researchers here conducted population-based retrospective cohort study using administrative healthcare data in Ontario, Canada, where 14 million residents receive health services through a government-administered single-payer system. The researchers investigated adult patients who had major elective inpatient surgeries between 2009 and 2019 to measure postoperative major morbidity. They found that of 709,899 surgeries performed at 88 hospitals during the period, 90-day major morbidity occurred in 14.4%. The median proportion of female anesthesiologists and surgeons per hospital per year was 28%. Overall, female surgeons performed 47,874 (6.7%) of surgeries. Female anesthesiologists treated patients in 192,144 (27.0%) of operations.

The study that hospitals with more than 35% female surgeons and anesthesiologists had better postoperative outcomes. Operations in such hospitals were associated with a 3% reduction in the odds of 90-day postoperative major morbidity in patients. The researchers note that the 35% threshold that they observed echoed findings from research in other industries in various countries, including the United States, Italy, Australia, and Japan, that also showed better outcomes once teams had 35% female members.

These results are the start of an important shift in understanding the way in which diversity contributes to quality in perioperative care. Ensuring a critical mass of female anesthesiologists and surgeons in operative teams isn't just about equity; it seems necessary to optimize performance. We wanted to challenge the binary discourse of comparing female and male clinicians and rather highlight the importance of diversity as a team asset or bonus in enhancing quality care. Ensuring sex-diversity in operative teams will require intentional effort to ensure systematic recruitment and retainment policies for female physicians, structural interventions such as minimum representation on teams, and monitoring and reporting of teams' composition to build accountability in existing systems."

Julie Hallet, the paper's lead author

Source:

Oxford University Press USA

Journal reference:

Hallet, J., et al. (2024) Association between anaesthesia–surgery team sex diversity and major morbidity. British Journal of Surgery. doi.org/10.1093/bjs/znae097.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research shows the impact of social deprivation and distance on pulmonary fibrosis survival
Female physicians may offer improved patient outcomes
Nursing resources key to improving patient experience ratings
Hospital sinks fuel antibiotic-resistant bacteria spread
MedStar Washington Hospital Center enrolls first U.S. patient in gene-editing therapy trial for heart disease
Hospital toilets harbor multi-drug resistant "superbugs", study finds
Vitrification technique leads to successful birth after ovarian tissue cryopreservation
AI-enabled ECG system significantly reduces hospital mortality rates by identifying at-risk patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New collaboration to combat river blindness and lymphatic filariasis