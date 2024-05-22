CYTENA unveils revolutionary C.WASH PLUS: The future of microplate washing and dispensing

CYTENA, a BICO company, proudly announces the launch of C.WASH PLUS, a cutting-edge microplate washer and dispenser. Engineered for high throughput and automation, the C.WASH PLUS delivers unparalleled consistency and precise dispensing for immune and cell-based assays.

C.WASH PLUS. Image Credit: CYTENA

Featuring a patented centrifugal washing technology, C.WASH PLUS reduces residual volumes to <0.1 µL per well, resulting in faster processing, less reagent consumption, and better data, making it the ideal instrument for adherent and suspension cell washing. It supports multiple-well plate formats, including 96, 384, and 1536, enhancing lab productivity while reducing plastic waste.

Our goal was to create a device that not only meets but exceeds the needs of modern laboratories. The C.WASH PLUS is a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability, providing researchers with a reliable and eco-friendly solution. Yafees Sarwar, Head of Marketing and Inside Sales

With its advanced software, the C.WASH PLUS offers customizable workflows, ensuring seamless integration into existing lab setups. The device’s low to zero dead volume and precision dispensers ensure accurate and efficient reagent use, making it an ideal choice for automating common cell-based assay protocols such as ELISA and MSD.

Join the ranks of leading biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions that trust CYTENA’s innovative solutions. Upgrade your lab with C.WASH PLUS and experience the next generation of microplate washing and dispensing.