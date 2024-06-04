Proteomic profiling reveals sexual dimorphism and immune system alterations in Werner syndrome

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Jun 4 2024Aging-US

A new research paper was published on the cover of Aging (listed by MEDLINE/PubMed as "Aging (Albany NY)" and "Aging-US" by Web of Science) Volume 16, Issue 10, entitled, "Integrated liver and serum proteomics uncover sexual dimorphism and alteration of several immune response proteins in an aging Werner syndrome mouse model."

Werner syndrome (WS) is a progeroid disorder caused by mutations in a protein containing both a DNA exonuclease and DNA helicase domains. Previous studies indicated that males lacking the helicase domain of the Wrn protein orthologue exhibited hepatic transcriptomic and metabolic alterations. 

In this new study, researchers Lucie Aumailley, Marie Julie Dubois, André Marette, and Michel Lebel from Université Laval used a label-free liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry approach to uncover proteins abundance associated with specific biological processes that differed depending on the age (four or ten months) and/or the genotype (wild type or Wrn mutant) in the serum and liver of mice. Principal component analysis of the proteomic data from both serum and hepatic tissue revealed a sexual dimorphism regardless of the age and the genotype of the mice. 

"Moreover, although all Wrn mutant mice exhibited fatty liver by the age of ten months, a significant age and genotype dependent enrichment of proteins involved in lipid and fatty acid metabolic processes were uncovered only in males."

Related Stories

Also, a genotype dependent increase in serum oxidant detoxification processes was observed in the serum of Wrn mutant males. Despite these sexual differences, several aspects of the immune system were affected in both females and males. Finally, an increase of specific immunoglobulin molecules was common in the liver and serum of both older Wrn mutant females and males. 

"Such results suggest that specific immunoglobulin variants maybe associated with fatty liver progression in WS."

Source:

Aging-US

Journal reference:

Aumailley, L., et al. (2024). Integrated liver and serum proteomics uncover sexual dimorphism and alteration of several immune response proteins in an aging Werner syndrome mouse model. Aging. doi.org/10.18632/aging.205866.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New study uncovers 17 genes driving clonal hematopoiesis and links to aging and disease
Driving innovation in regenerative medicine: €37.5 million grant for DRIVE-RM consortium
Canagliflozin enhances senescent cell clearance, improving aging-related conditions
Decline in family physicians’ outpatient Medicare procedures amid aging demographic trends
New paper reveals the broad potential of TNIK as a therapeutic target for some aging-related diseases
Canagliflozin: A breakthrough in senolytic treatment for aging-related diseases
Study uncovers unique platelet population linked to aging and blood clotting diseases
Study links low oxytocin levels to symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Taurine supplementation shows promise in reducing metabolic syndrome risk factors, study finds