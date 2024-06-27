Labconco® introduces the Lyph-Seal™ Tray Dryer: Revolutionizing sample preservation

Labconco Corporation is excited to announce the launch of the Lyph-Seal™ Tray Dryer, an innovative solution that greatly expands the variety of samples that can be freeze-dried and sealed under vacuum.

Designed to meet the unique needs of laboratories across various industries, the Lyph-Seal is capable of preserving an expansive range of samples that are often found in materials science, clinical diagnostics, cosmetics, agriculture, museum/artifact recovery and preservation, pharmaceutical research, and more.

Unlike traditional methods that limit sample size and shape, the Lyph-Seal accommodates large volumes, irregularly shaped samples and individually packaged items.

The flexible zipper-sealed containers conform to the shape of your samples, creating a vapor barrier that blocks humidity and dramatically extends the sample shelf life.

“The Lyph-Seal is not just about enhancing the freeze drying process – it’s about empowering scientists to push the boundaries of what’s possible in their research,” 

 Zack Zakibe, Labconco's Product Manager for Freeze Dryer Products.

Zack adds, “With this new accessory, researchers can preserve larger, more complex samples with unprecedented ease, opening up new avenues in drug development, materials science and beyond.”

The Lyph-Seal Tray Dryer is compatible with Lyo-Works™ OS to ensure seamless integration into your existing workflow. With independent heat control monitoring for each shelf, you can maintain the quality and integrity of every sample.

Labconco has been at the forefront of laboratory innovation for nearly a century, consistently delivering products that embody safety, quality, and cutting-edge technology.

The introduction of the Lyph-Seal Tray Dryer reaffirms Labconco's commitment to supporting the scientific community in achieving remarkable breakthroughs, underscoring its dedication to advancing laboratory research and development.

For more information on the Lyph-Seal Tray Dryer visit labconco.com/lyph-seal.

