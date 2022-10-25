Labconco and Erlab Reach Exclusive Agreement

Labconco Corporation® is excited to announce a new exclusive agreement with Erlab® Inc., a global leader in air filtration technology. Since 2015 Labconco has featured Echo® and Airo® Filtered Fume Hoods with integrated carbon filtration technology by Erlab. This has allowed hundreds of labs to reduce energy consumption, save on utilities and infrastructure and work towards a more sustainable environment. Labconco will continue to feature Erlab components on their filtered fume hoods and now carry the only filtered fume hoods in North America powered by Erlab’s unique filtration technology.

Labconco has manufactured fume hoods for over 86 years and is a leader in laboratory ventilation products. Their expertise in this industry has allowed them to develop some of the best performing, most efficient fume hoods available in the market. Erlab has over 50 years of experience in carbon filtration technology and is an industry leader in filtration. Their innovation in filtration has helped pave the way in chemical filtration for sustainable labs.

Labconco Chairmen and CEO Laura Perin said of the announcement, “Energy efficient hoods are a fundamental building block of sustainable infrastructure for institutions that support chemistry labs. This exclusive agreement is part of our active effort to support more sustainable lab designs.”

In the words of Erlab CEO Stephane Hauville, “When we decided to embark on a partnership with Labconco in 2015 with the Echo and Airo Fume Hoods using Erlab’s filtration technology, we knew there was something special we could offer to the market. Today the power of both Labconco and Erlab is stronger than ever with a recipe for success firmly focused on growing market acceptance... We could not be more aligned and excited to start the journey of our newly formed exclusive North American partnership, integrating the best of both products in containment design and filtration technology.”

Labconco and Erlab combine what they do best in the Echo and Airo Filtered Fume Hoods, which help fill the growing need for more energy efficient buildings without compromising the safety of personnel. Visit labconco.com/echo to learn more about these exceptionally sustainable chemical fume hoods.