Tradeshow Talks with Labconco Booth 2525

What product(s) are you showing off today at Pittcon 2018?

We have a lot of products, but our newest product that we're here for is our Triad. It's an all-in-one unit, freeze dryer, or lyophilizer they're commonly called. What’s new about the unit is that it's operating system gives a lot more flexibility in programming and it has one button data recording.

What makes this product unique?

This product can connect to the ethernet so your freeze dryer can give you live updates on the samples entered into the freeze dryer. Therefore, what makes it unique, is that the system can send you an email or alert.

This is useful for researchers as runs can take days, so it’s helpful for them to get a live update on the status of their samples. It can let you know what is going on when you're not there with it. So not only will it notify you on the alerts, but you can program it to let you know what the parameters are. It allows researchers to be reassured that their samples are fine, even when they’re not in the lab.

What’s the story behind this product?

I first thought of the idea of this product when I was out for dinner one night with a friend of mine, who works in research. We were in the car leaving the restaurant when she said to me “do you mind if we stop off on the way back to check on my samples?” – this is when I realised how much scientists love their samples and how good it would be to make their lives easier by getting live updates on how their samples are doing.

What kind of researchers will benefit from using this product?

Most of the people that will find use in this product is those working in pharmaceutical development.

Additionally, the triad is used as a way to evaporate or dry something without adding heat, so it's used for a lot of biological sample prep.

There are also people that are using it for nanoparticles, too. So overall pharmaceutical, nanoparticles, basic research, biologicals, all sorts of things.

What do you hope to gain from Pittcon this year?

Well we are here with a lot of products. We have fume hoods, biosafety cabinets, glassware washers, glove boxes. I like to think of us as being the equipment provider for all of sciences.

We’re here to show our products, and how they can help science and scientists to keep safe, and also help their research.

Labconco can be found at Booth 1525 at Pittcon this week!