Labconco's new glassware washer

Labconco® Laboratory Washers Introduce New Level of Versatility, Capability.

Labconco

Labconco has advanced lab washer capability with the release of their next generation FlaskScrubber® and SteamScrubber® Glassware Washers with CleanWorks™ Operating System. The new washers can handle over 5000 different configurations of glassware and laboratory utensils, using a vast array of modular accessories. They are designed to direct water, detergent, acid rinse, steam or forced air where they are needed most for each type of labware, including narrow-neck Erlenmeyer flasks, pipettes and others that present difficult surfaces to clean. Flexible accessories customize the racks and spindles, and inserts can be easily changed to suit diverse types of glassware.

Labconco’s of glassware washers are built to last, with lab grade components for critical cleaning. CleanWorks Operating System produces reliable, repeatable results every time. It’s more than just a brilliant five-inch touch screen display. CleanWorks OS provides intuitive controls to create and save up to 200 programs, allowing you to select up to eight rinses of tap water or purified water. Models are available with three-phase heating, up to 93 ºC, that can speed water heating and drying efficiency, for wash cycles that take less time than a lunch hour. User selectable SpeedVent™  Technology  automatically opens the door when the internal temperature reaches 50 ºC, to further speed drying.

The FlaskScrubber Vantage model is designed for analytical procedures and contaminant-sensitive applications. It’s equipped with CleanPoint™ Technology, a water conductivity monitoring system that allows the user to select the purity level of the rinse water, ensuring the level of cleanliness your procedures require and avoiding costly, unnecessary pure water rinses. It also includes HEPA-filtered forced air drying, and automated detergent and acid rinse dispensers.

CleanWorks OS can deliver alerts when detergent or rinsing agents need to be refilled, and it allows meticulous record keeping. For analytical labs with closely monitored cleaning procedures, each cycle can even be monitored using optional Ethernet data access. Export washer run data to USB, or add optional accessories to print washer run data.

To find out more about SteamScrubber, FlaskScrubber and FlaskScrubber Vantage Glassware Washers, contact Labconco or visit www.labconco.com/washers.

