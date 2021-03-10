10,000 Trees Planted by Labconco for Protector Echo Filtered Fume Hoods Program

Labconco reached a major milestone with their green initiative to plant a grove of trees for every Protector Echo Filtered Fume Hood that’s ordered. In partnership with the National Arbor Day Foundation, Labconco planted its 10,000th tree in February.

This program is very meaningful to us, the trees are an analogy for our filtered fume hoods. They turn contaminated air in our natural environment into clean, breathable air. Echo Filtered Fume Hoods do the same thing for the lab, returning clean, safe air to the laboratory environment.” Fume Hood Product Specialist Kasey Fulmer

The hoods reduce energy consumption as well. “That’s another way they’re environmentally friendly,” Fulmer said. “Many organizations are adopting Echo fume hoods to reach their green initiative goals and reduce utility costs associated with maintaining a laboratory. In fact, these hoods are one of the fundamental building blocks of zero net energy labs. ZNE labs are designed to produce more energy than they consume.”

Labconco began planting trees in 2015 when they introduced the original design of their Echo and Airo Filtered Fume Hoods. The program is part of a wide range of green initiatives. Labconco strives to use a high percentage of recyclable materials in its products. They also design for energy efficiency and water conservation.

Echo fume hoods, for instance, require 99% less energy to operate than traditional ducted hoods. As more lab designers have begun to realize the advantages in efficiency and reduced infrastructure requirements, Echo Fume Hoods have quickly become commonplace.

“The Arbor Day Foundation has been a great partner for us in this program,” Fulmer continued.

They identify forests that are in need of supplemental planting or reforestation, and they organize planting the trees. We’re excited to know that we’ve now sponsored 10,000 new trees and put down roots all over the world.”

That’s another great analogy for Labconco’s global footprint. Their fume hoods can be found on all seven continents, including Antarctica.

Find out more about Labconco’s 10,000 trees and the Protector Echo Filtered Fume hood at labconco.com/echo-works.