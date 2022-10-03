Labconco awarded a national group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc.

Labconco, a laboratory and pharmacy equipment manufacturing company with locations in Kansas City, MO and Fort Scott, KS, has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for IV Hoods (Primary Engineering Controls) with Premier, Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company and group purchasing organization (GPO).

Effective July 1, 2022, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Class II biosafety cabinets, laminar airflow workstations, containment ventilated enclosures and assorted accessories.

Labconco manufactures high quality laboratory equipment used in pharmacies for safely compounding sterile or non-sterile drugs, for hazardous and non-hazardous pharmaceuticals. Known as a leader in providing ventilated enclosures that protect product and personnel, Labconco is a leader in keeping pharmacy technicians safe.

We're excited to be able to provide our market leading products through the Premier network. Because of increased safety regulations for pharmacy technicians due to USP <797> and <800>, pharmacies are looking for long lasting ventilation equipment that will withstand the test of time, with world class support and service. Adam Keithley, Vice President of Channel Management, Labconco

We are thrilled to be working with the Premier organization as we expand our footprint in clinical and pharmacy markets. For 97 years Labconco has been providing innovative laboratory equipment that meet pharmacies' exacting standards. Christine Stannard, Vice President of Marketing, Labconco

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.