Laura Perin honored as “Women Who Mean Business” recipient

Labconco congratulates Laura Perin as she joins the ranks of the Business Journal’s “Women Who Mean Business.” The honor is bestowed upon women who’ve established themselves as highly successful, experienced business leaders in their field or who give back to their communities in significant ways. 

The Kansas City Business Journal has released its 2022 list of women at the top of the local business world, and Perin was named a leader in business for her role at Labconco, a global leader in laboratory equipment. Labconco keeps researchers safe and efficient in their noble pursuit of science. 

Laura Perin Honored as “Women Who Mean Business” Recipient

Image Credit: Labconco

I’m honored to be recognized by the Business Journal... and excited about the important role Labconco plays in our industry. We have an incredible team that strives to serve our customers, our industry partners and the scientific community every day. I feel it’s an honor for our whole organization.

Laura Perin, Director, Labconco

In addition to her role on the board of directors for Labconco, Laura has served on the board for KansasBio, MRIGlobal Board of Trustees, University of Kansas Advancement Board, Denison University Board of Advisors and most recently joined The Advisory Board for Commerce Bank in Kansas City. Perin led the company through the pandemic, supply chain struggles, and has navigated the organization through unprecedented growth.

As Labconco approaches its centennial year, she looks forward to growing Labconco, both domestically and internationally, with a continued commitment to providing high quality laboratory products and excellent customer service to the scientific community. 

Posted in: Thought Leaders | Miscellaneous News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Labconco. (2022, October 03). Laura Perin honored as “Women Who Mean Business” recipient. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 03, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221003/Laura-Perin-honored-as-e2809cWomen-Who-Mean-Businesse2809d-recipient.aspx.

  • MLA

    Labconco. "Laura Perin honored as “Women Who Mean Business” recipient". News-Medical. 03 October 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221003/Laura-Perin-honored-as-e2809cWomen-Who-Mean-Businesse2809d-recipient.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Labconco. "Laura Perin honored as “Women Who Mean Business” recipient". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221003/Laura-Perin-honored-as-e2809cWomen-Who-Mean-Businesse2809d-recipient.aspx. (accessed October 03, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Labconco. 2022. Laura Perin honored as “Women Who Mean Business” recipient. News-Medical, viewed 03 October 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221003/Laura-Perin-honored-as-e2809cWomen-Who-Mean-Businesse2809d-recipient.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Labconco unveils 65% larger class II enclosure uniquely designed for lab instrumentation
Tradeshow Talks with Labconco

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Labconco's new glassware washer