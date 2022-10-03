Laura Perin honored as “Women Who Mean Business” recipient

Labconco congratulates Laura Perin as she joins the ranks of the Business Journal’s “Women Who Mean Business.” The honor is bestowed upon women who’ve established themselves as highly successful, experienced business leaders in their field or who give back to their communities in significant ways.

The Kansas City Business Journal has released its 2022 list of women at the top of the local business world, and Perin was named a leader in business for her role at Labconco, a global leader in laboratory equipment. Labconco keeps researchers safe and efficient in their noble pursuit of science.

Image Credit: Labconco

I’m honored to be recognized by the Business Journal... and excited about the important role Labconco plays in our industry. We have an incredible team that strives to serve our customers, our industry partners and the scientific community every day. I feel it’s an honor for our whole organization. Laura Perin, Director, Labconco

In addition to her role on the board of directors for Labconco, Laura has served on the board for KansasBio, MRIGlobal Board of Trustees, University of Kansas Advancement Board, Denison University Board of Advisors and most recently joined The Advisory Board for Commerce Bank in Kansas City. Perin led the company through the pandemic, supply chain struggles, and has navigated the organization through unprecedented growth.

As Labconco approaches its centennial year, she looks forward to growing Labconco, both domestically and internationally, with a continued commitment to providing high quality laboratory products and excellent customer service to the scientific community.