Pristimerin induces apoptosis in non-small cell lung cancer by targeting thioredoxin reductase

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdJun 30 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Elevated cellular oxidative stress is a common marker of cancer cell dysregulation caused by malignant transformation.

Thioredoxin reductase (TrxR, encoded by TXNRD) is a crucial enzyme that regulates cellular oxidative stress and the survival of many types of cancer cells. Therefore, targeting TrxR may lead to selective cell death in cancer cells. Pristimerin, a plant triterpenoid, increases the accumulation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in cells, but its specific regulatory mechanism is unclear. The authors of this article found that pristimerin selectively targets TrxR and subsequently induces apoptosis in human non-small cell lung cancer cells, and inhibits tumor growth in vivo with low toxicity to normal cells. Pristimerin was found to inhibit cancer cell growth primarily by inhibiting cellular TrxR, thereby compromising TrxR's antioxidant function in cells and resulting in the accumulation of oxidized Trx. Furthermore, excessive ROS accumulation stimulated by pristimerin triggered tumor-specific amplification of oxidative stress in cancer cells and ultimately led to targeted destruction of cancer cells.

This data may support the development of potential therapeutic molecules as selective anticancer agents targeting highly enriched TrxR in cancer cells.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Chu, Y., et al. (2024). Pristimerin inhibits thioredoxin reductase in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Acta Materia Medica. doi.org/10.15212/amm-2024-0015.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Nurse training key to improving cancer screening for transgender and gender diverse individuals
AI identifies new high-risk subtype in endometrial cancer
Maternal cell phone use associated with decrease in infants' speech development
Research finds increased cancer risk in diabetic adults aged 40-54 years
Fighting cancer with nanoparticles
Will it soon be possible for doctors to use AI to detect and diagnose cancer?
New curative treatment for sickle cell disease shows promising results in international trial
JAK1 inhibition and Anti-PD1 therapy enhance outcomes in advanced lung cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers to investigate the link between breastfeeding and lower breast cancer risk