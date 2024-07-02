Welch Foundation funds UTA’s research into creating new materials for effective drug delivery

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Texas at ArlingtonJul 2 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

With a $300,000 grant, the Welch Foundation is supporting University of Texas at Arlington research into creating new materials to safely and effectively deliver medications to treat diseases such as cancer.

Since its founding in 1954, the Houston-based Welch Foundation has contributed over $1.1 billion to the advancement of chemistry through research grants, departmental programs, endowed chairs and other special projects in Texas.

As one of the nation's largest private funding sources for chemical research, we are committed to supporting the field in a way that advances science while changing lives. Medications can only be so effective at treating diseases if we can't get them to the parts of the body that need them most. I look forward to seeing how Dr. Junha Jeon's research can help advance and improve drug production so we can improve lives."

Adam Kuspa, president of the Welch Foundation

Junha Jeon, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at UTA, is leading the project to study "arynes," a chemical compound formed by removing two hydrogen atoms from benzene. Although scientists have known about arynes for more than 100 years, they only recently discovered that the compounds have a unique ability to deliver antibiotics and anti-tumor medications.

"I'm honored that the Welch Foundation sees the value in supporting our research," Dr. Jeon said. "Worldwide, an estimated 2 million people are diagnosed with cancer each year, and about one in five people will develop cancer at some time during their lifetime. I'm proud we can research new ways to improve outcomes for people living with cancer and other diseases."

Related Stories

The transition metal-catalyzed cross-coupling reaction is one of the most widely used and powerful tools in organic synthesis-;the art and science of reconstructing substances in the lab. This technique is extensively used to establish crucial chemical bonds and produce biomedical molecules necessary in modern medicine. Currently, most drugs use transition metal catalysts to deliver medications. However, metals often leave impurities that can lead to side effects from otherwise beneficial medications.

Little is known about widely available transition metal-free cross-coupling, especially one that can be used to deliver medicines. The overarching goal of this project is to develop sustainable transition metal-free cross-coupling technologies using arynes. Chemically speaking, arynes are short-lived intermediates holding a functional group with an extremely strained triple bond into a small ring. The strain-driven reactivity of the arynes makes them very useful for the development of cross-coupling reactions.

"Uncovering this new sustainable aryne-forming strategy without using a transition metal catalyst will be valuable for various areas of research, including the production of drugs," said Jeon. "I'm grateful to the support of the Welch Foundation for our research project."

Source:

University of Texas at Arlington

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI identifies new high-risk subtype in endometrial cancer
Research finds increased cancer risk in diabetic adults aged 40-54 years
Fighting cancer with nanoparticles
Intermittent fasting outperforms traditional drugs in managing early type 2 diabetes
Will it soon be possible for doctors to use AI to detect and diagnose cancer?
Research shows gut bacteria's role in mental resilience and reduced anxiety
Nurse training key to improving cancer screening for transgender and gender diverse individuals
Higher intake of ultra-processed foods found to increase cancer mortality risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers to investigate the link between breastfeeding and lower breast cancer risk