Innovative aiTBS therapy shortens treatment duration for bipolar disorder

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of PennsylvaniaJul 11 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A potential new treatment for bipolar disorder (BP) that significantly shortens treatment time has emerged, following a randomized clinical trial using accelerated intermittent theta burst stimulation (aiTBS). While current theta burst stimulation (TBS) treatments can take between four and six weeks to administer, this new technique reduces treatment to five days. 

The study, published in JAMA Psychiatry, was led by Yvette I. Sheline, MD, the McLure Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Research and Director, Center for Neuromodulation in Depression and Stress at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. 

aiTBS offers a new potential therapy for depressed patients with bipolar disorder who may not respond well to drugs or cannot tolerate their side effects while also significantly shortening the treatment window."

Yvette I. Sheline, MD, the McLure Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Research and Director, Center for Neuromodulation in Depression and Stress at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine

Intermittent theta burst stimulation is a non-invasive form of brain stimulation in which a changing magnetic field is used to induce an electric current at a specific brain area through a process called electromagnetic induction. It is thought that this stimulation produces neuroplastic changes which alter brain connectivity, leading to decreased depressive symptoms.

While aiTBS is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), this is the first accelerated trial focusing on aiTBS and bipolar disorder. 

Major depressive disorder, commonly referred to as depression, is a serious mood disorder that causes severe symptoms that can impact how a person thinks and manages their daily life. MDD differs from BP as those diagnosed with BP also experience manic or hypomanic episodes-;with symptoms such as uncontrollable racing thoughts, restlessness or feelings of euphoria. Typically, patients with BP may alternate between depressed and manic or hypomanic phases.

Standard treatments for BP include mood stabilizers such as lithium, and may include talk therapy, such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT).

Related Stories

All patients in the study were required to be on a mood stabilizer to be included in the study.

The double-blind, sham-controlled study-;meaning that neither the patients nor the study team knew who got active and who got sham treatment until the study was over-;included 24 depressed patients with treatment-resistant bipolar disorder. Intervention included five days with 10 sessions per day (active vs. sham aiTBS) delivered at one session per hour. Outcomes were measured using the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), a diagnostic questionnaire used to measure the severity of depressive mood disorders. Scores were weighed prior to and one day following treatment, as well as at a four-week follow up. 

The mean MADRS score in the active group was 30.4 (4.8) at baseline and 10.5 (6/7) immediately after treatment. In the sham group, the mean MADRS score was 28.0 (5.4) at baseline and 25.3(6.7) after treatment. This means that those who received active treatment had a substantial decrease in their depression symptoms compared to those who received sham stimulation. 

Secondary measures included repeated MADRS scores at all study visits, coupled with two additional measures: the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale score and Beck Depression Inventory score. 

Sheline noted that while the small sample size requires replication in a larger trial, the size is comparable to recent studies of aiTBS for MDD. 

Funding was provided by the Milken Institute and by a grant from Baszucki Brain Research Fund.

Source:

University of Pennsylvania

Journal reference:

Sheline, Y. I., et al. (2024). Accelerated Intermittent Theta-Burst Stimulation and Treatment-Refractory Bipolar Depression: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Psychiatry. doi.org/10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2024.1787.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Ketogenic diet improves metabolic and mental health in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder patients, study finds
Study: Omega-6 fatty acids could reduce the risk of bipolar disorder
Ketogenic diet shows promise in treating anxiety, depression, and other mental health disorders, study finds
People with severe mental illness more likely to have physical health comorbidities
UCL researchers identify brain mechanisms behind mood bias in bipolar disorder
Researchers elucidate how gene mutation mechanism causes autism
Genetic propensity to higher arachidonic acid levels linked to lower bipolar disorder risk
Comprehensive study provides new understandings of genomic influences on neuropsychiatric disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New findings show 1 in 4 Canadians with bipolar disorder achieve complete mental health