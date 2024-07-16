Cellular Origins appoints Geoffrey Hodge as Non-Executive Director

Cellular Origins, a TTP Company, focused on enabling scalable, cost-effective, and efficient manufacture of cell and gene therapies (CGTs), today announced the appointment of Geoffrey Hodge to its Board as Non-Executive Director (NED). Leveraging extensive expertise, knowledge and experience in cell therapy and biomanufacturing, Geoff’s appointment will strengthen the Company’s strategic vision and technical capability to deliver accelerated growth and continued commercial success.

Geoff was most recently CEO of SOTIO Biotech US and CTO of Unum Therapeutics, both autologous cell therapy companies. Prior to entering the cell therapy sector, Geoff co-founded Xcellerex, where he was the primary inventor of the XDR single-use bioreactor and head of the CDMO biomanufacturing services business, which helped the company grow to $50M in revenue prior to its acquisition by GE Healthcare.

In addition to his role on the Board of Cellular Origins, Geoff will remain part of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board, where his extensive experience in developing biomanufacturing technology and proven commercial success has already helped to shape the Company’s strategic direction. As NED, Geoff will work closely alongside the Board and leadership team to accelerate growth and ensure continued development of the Company’s robotic platform for cost- and space-efficient manufacture of cell therapies, Constellation™.

Cellular Origins recently acquired IP to the ACTIA (Autologous Cell Therapy Industrial Automation) Platform developed by Geoff whilst he was at SOTIO Biotech1.

Related Stories

Dr Edwin Stone, CEO at Cellular Origins, said: “Geoff has unique experience having built businesses that have transformed bioprocess manufacturing. There are very few individuals who have been through this journey. At Cellular Origins, we know how important it is to our customers that we can deliver solutions they can rely on and trust for the manufacturing of important therapies. Geoff’s expertise in building a business that was successful in doing this will be invaluable to Cellular Origins. His guidance, technical and commercial insight and industry network are, and will continue to be, a crucial asset as we realise our ambition to achieve faster, cost-effective and efficient routes to scalable manufacture of cell therapies.”

Geoffrey Hodge, Non-Executive Board Director, Cellular Origins, commented: “Cellular Origins offers a transformative, industry-ready solution that addresses the challenges of manufacturing cell therapies at scale. I look forward to joining the Board and further deepening my involvement in the Company at this exciting time in its development and growth.”

  1. https://cellularorigins.com/news/cellular-origins-acquires-actia-platform-ip-to-enhance-automated-cell-therapy-manufacturing/

