Cellular Origins Launches Constellation, its Configurable Robotic Platform to Enable Scalable Manufacture of Advanced Therapies

A closed, fully automated, and configurable robotic platform for cell therapy manufacture can achieve 30-fold increase in space efficiency and reduces production costs and labor by 51% and 16-fold, respectively. The platform scales cell therapy manufacturing without changing the process used in clinical trials. The platform launched at the ISCT Annual Meeting 2023.

Cellular Origins, a TTP Company focused on enabling scalable, cost-effective and space-efficient manufacture of cell and gene therapies (CGTs), has today announced the launch of Constellation™, its closed, configurable, robotic platform at the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting 2023. Designed to automate the manufacturing of advanced therapies without significant process redevelopment, Constellation combines aseptic fluid handling technologies with advanced automation from the industry 4.0 revolution.

Despite the therapeutic potential offered by CGTs, alongside the rapid growth of the sector (surpassing $90bn by 2030, CAGR 22%), these advanced therapies remain largely unavailable to patients worldwide due to a disconnect between therapeutic innovation and manufacturing capability for affordable large scale production. Able to increase space efficiency 30-fold compared to conventional, manual techniques, alongside a reduction in production costs and labor by 51% and 16-fold, respectively, Cellular Origins’ platform has been developed to address this need, providing therapy developers access to sterile manufacturing at scale.

Constellation combines highly flexible, autonomous mobile robots, proprietary tube welding technology and automated tube management to enable sterile fluid transfer. These robots interface with a fully configurable modular system of consoles built around the needs of the individual therapy.

This combination provides complete end-to-end digital interconnection, including quality control systems and fully remote digital control and analytics. Cellular Origins is working closely with a growing list of partners, such as the recently announced collaboration with ScaleReady, to ensure streamlined integration with existing and future bioprocess instruments at any scale of production, from lab system to factory.

Dr. Edwin Stone, CEO of Cellular Origins, commented: “The growing disconnect between advanced therapy biological innovation and manufacturing capability is one of the key issues preventing these kinds of lifesaving therapies from reaching the market. Cellular Origins’ platform, Constellation has been designed to address this urgent need. Our configurable and automated robotic technology brings the revolution of industry 4.0 to the forefront of CGT, and enables efficient, scalable, automated manufacture, without process redevelopment.”

Cellular Origins’ is showcasing Constellation on Booth #4 at ISCT 2023, 31 May – 3 June in Paris.

For more information, or to discuss how Cellular Origins can support your advanced therapy manufacturing workflow, please visit: https://cellularorigins.com/

