Visual cortex's impact on motor skill acquisition

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of FloridaJul 18 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

You join a swing dance class, and at first you're all left feet. But – slowly, eyes glued to the teacher – you pick up a step or two and start to feel the rhythm of the big band beat. A good start.

Then you look over and realize the couple next to you has picked up twice the steps in half the time.

Why?

According to a new study from University of Florida biomechanical researchers, the quick, athletic learners among us really are built differently – inside their brains.

That's what UF Professor of Biomedical Engineering Daniel Ferris, Ph.D., and his former doctoral student, Noelle Jacobsen, Ph.D., discovered when they studied how people learn new motor skills. They hooked up dozens of healthy people to brain-monitoring electrodes and had them walk on a treadmill with two belts moving at different speeds. The treadmill forced people to rapidly learn a new way to walk.

Noelle was able to analyze brain activity of the best learners versus the slow learners and, lo and behold, some of the areas that were important were very clear in their brains. The biggest surprise to us was that the visual cortex was very involved in the differences between the slow and fast learners. That suggests there's something about visual information that is key to how you're learning to move your body."

Daniel Ferris, Ph.D., UF Professor of Biomedical Engineering

This isn't the first evidence for the role of visual information in acquiring new skills. Ferris' lab has also shown that briefly interrupting vision can speed up learning how to walk on a balance beam. 

In addition to hinting at how some of us pick up dance moves more quickly, the importance of visual processing could add to understanding the well-known link between vision problems and fall risks among older adults. In addition to making it harder to spot trip hazards, "if you're having trouble with vision, you may have problems learning new motor skills," Ferris said.

Related Stories

Quick learners took about a minute to adjust and develop a comfortable walking cadence on the treadmill; the slower group took four times as long on average. In addition to using the visual processing areas of their brains, fast learners also showed high activity in the regions involved in processing and planning muscle movements, as the scientists predicted. An error-correction region of their brains, known as the anterior cingulate cortex, was also activated to respond to the unusual gait.

Ferris and Jacobsen, who is now a postdoctoral researcher at Imperial College London, published their findings June 13 in the journal eNeuro

Source:

University of Florida

Journal reference:

Jacobsen, N. A., & Ferris, D. P. (2024). Exploring Electrocortical Signatures of Gait Adaptation: Differential Neural Dynamics in Slow and Fast Gait Adapters. eNeuro. doi.org/10.1523/eneuro.0515-23.2024.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Novel molecule could inform new therapies for stroke-related brain injury
Research reveals optimal magnesium levels could lower dementia risk
Breakthrough interactive atlas offers pathway to precision medicine for TBI patients
Precise brain imaging method reveals origins of creativity
Study reveals how inflammation weakens muscles during illness
Active commuters less likely to suffer from heart disease and cancer, new research shows
Accelerate Your Research: Dispen3D Harnesses the Power of 3D Models
What happens to narcissism as we age? Research shows declining trends

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists map molecules within human brain for first time