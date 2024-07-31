COVID-19 Risk Calculator updated to assess a person's risk of developing long COVID

The University of Queensland-led and developed COVID-19 Risk Calculator has been updated to determine a person's risk of developing long COVID.

Developed in conjunction with scientists, clinicians and researchers from Flinders University, QUT, the University of Sydney and the Immunisation Coalition, the online calculator provides a personalised risk assessment of developing long COVID 6 months after infection.

Associate Professor Kirsty Short from UQ's School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences said the tool will be useful in helping tackle the obstinate disease.

At least 65 million people globally are thought to suffer from the post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC), more commonly known as long COVID.

It's an incredibly debilitating disease causing more than 200 symptoms across 10 different organ systems and can affect individuals quite differently.

Common symptoms include fatigue, brain fog and shortness of breath."

Kirsty Short, Associate Professor from UQ's School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences

Dr Short said while diagnosing and treating long COVID is still in its infancy, there is now a strong understanding of the risk factors associated with the condition's development.

"The calculator takes into account a range of personal factors including age, sex, comorbidities, vaccination status, number of previous infections and use of antiviral medications," she said.

"All of this data allows our research-backed algorithm to provide a personalised risk assessment of developing long COVID.

"Users see their risk results either as 'a chance' or 'per million people'.

"The interface is user-friendly and easy to navigate for people of all ages and technological proficiencies."

Associate Professor John Litt from Flinders University, a co-lead on the calculator project, said by helping to identify those who might be at higher risk the tool allows for proactive measures and early interventions to potentially mitigate the severity and duration of long COVID symptoms.

"While many adults don't see COVID-19 as a big issue now, many are concerned about getting long COVID," he said.

"The chance of suffering long COVID increases with every bout of COVID-19 a person catches."

Dr Short said the project also puts a spotlight on the controllable factors that can lead to long COVID.

"Incomplete vaccination, missed drug treatment during acute infection and repeat infections are the greatest controllable influencers that increase risk, so there are actions you can take right now to reduce that," she said.

"Health managers and individuals in conjunction with clinicians can use the risk assessment tool for shared decision making on vaccination, infection-avoidant behaviours and pursuing early treatment during acute infection.

"Knowing your personal risk and the steps you can take to protect your health can help us win the war against long COVID."

The project was a multidisciplinary collaboration between the School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences including PhD student Jane Sinclair and the UQ Health Research Accelerator's Operational Research and Decision Support for Prevention, Control and Elimination of Infectious Diseases program at UQ's Centre for Clinical Research, which provided expertise on modelling and development of the interactive tool.

Life expectancy in India suffered large and unequal declines during the COVID-19 pandemic

