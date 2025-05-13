Lean pork proven to enhance plant-forward diets for older adults

A newly published clinical feeding study out of South Dakota State University suggests that lean pork can play a central role in plant-forward dietary patterns for aging adults, offering high-quality protein, broad acceptability and alignment with current dietary guidance.

The PRODMED study, an 18-week crossover randomized controlled trial published in Current Developments in Nutrition, compared diets centered on lean pork to those built around plant proteins (such as lentils and chickpeas) in free-living older adults. The researchers matched the two diets for total protein, fiber and macronutrient content - but the study revealed striking differences in both protein quality and food acceptability.

Pork meals had higher protein quality and meal acceptability

Despite containing similar grams of protein, the pork-centered diet delivered a significantly higher protein quality score compared to the meals with protein from pulses. The meat-protein source (pork) had a Digestible Indispensable Amino Acid Score (DIAAS) of 122.7 compared to a score of 82 in the plant-based protein source underscoring important differences in essential amino acid content and digestibility for older adults.

While both plant- and pork-forward diets improved overall diet quality, the meat-protein source diet received higher ratings for satisfaction, satiety and willingness to adopt post-trial.

"We found that meals that combined pork and plants were highly acceptable to participants," said lead study author Moul Dey, Ph.D. "In fact, twice as many participants expressed interest in following meals that combined pork and plants long-term."

A world of flavor in pork and plants

Researchers from the International Food Information Council (IFIC) who were not involved with the original study acknowledge the impact of taste on consumer acceptance.

Year after year, our research shows that flavor consistently tops the list of what drives food choices. In the most recent IFIC Food & Health Survey, taste outranked price, healthfulness and convenience - reminding us that regardless of nutrition benefits, good-tasting food is a critical component to building healthy diets." Kris Sollid, senior director of research and consumer insights at IFIC

A recent sensory analysis of pork demonstrates more than 110 unique flavor nuances that illustrate why it embraced cross-cultural tastes and brought more plants to the plate in this recent study.

"Pork was paired with vegetables, grains and familiar global flavors, from pork fajita bowls to chipotle-maple roasted pork with butternut squash, creating a menu that balanced taste, nutrition and simplicity," explained Dey.

The most frequently used vegetables in the pork meal plan were carrots, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, green beans and spinach; brown rice, arborio rice, whole wheat penne, quinoa and linguine were common grains used, and repeated meal pairings with pork in the menu were brown rice and vegetables (stir-fry or rice bowl style), pasta (creamy or pesto-based) and tomato-based dishes (stew, cacciatore).

With these findings, researchers believe that pork does not have to compete with plants - it complements them and adds a familiar, well-accepted flavor to meals that resonate with older adults.

Taste what pork can do™

The findings come at a pivotal moment for the pork industry. Backed by new consumer insights, the National Pork Board (NPB) recently launched a transformational campaign to ensure pork remains on the plate. As part of this shift, the Checkoff-funded initiative is reframing pork's role in modern meals with a focus on flavor, versatility and scientific rigor.

"The PRODMED study brings clinical weight to what our new campaign is all about - meeting consumers where they are with real, flavorful, nutritious pork-based meals that fit today's plant-forward lifestyles," said David Newman, Ph.D., senior vice president of market growth at NPB.

A unique element of the study was its real-world approach. All meals were pre-portioned, ready-to-eat and developed by chefs in collaboration with clinical researchers. The pork-based meals featured lean cuts and familiar flavors, helping participants stick to the protocol and enabling a scalable model for future dietary interventions.

"This research isn't just academic. It's practical," added Kristen Hicks-Roof, Ph.D., RDN, LDN, FAND, FNAP, director of human nutrition at NPB.

Dr. Hicks-Roof explained that with this study, researchers are providing a replicable model that health care professionals, long-term care facilities and even home cooks can use to support healthy aging through high-quality protein.

"Flavor-forward. Familiar. Clinically valid. This research brings the Pork Checkoff's new campaign to life, showing how pork can support healthier aging without sacrificing taste," Dr. Hicks-Roof added.

As National Pork Board doubles down on domestic demand and culinary innovation, studies like PRODMED are reshaping how pork fits into the future of food - not just as a protein source, but as a flavorful, clinically supported pillar of modern diets.

This research was funded by the National Pork Board.