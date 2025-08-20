Hyperactivity in reticular thalamic nucleus drives autism-like behaviors in mice

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Stanford MedicineAug 20 2025

Stanford Medicine scientists investigating the neurological underpinnings of autism spectrum disorder have found that hyperactivity in a specific brain region could drive behaviors commonly associated with the disorder.

Using a mouse model of the disease, the researchers identified the reticular thalamic nucleus - which serves as a gatekeeper of sensory information between the thalamus and cortex - as a potential target for treatments.

Moreover, they were able to reverse symptoms similar to those of autism - including susceptibility to seizures, heightened sensitivity to stimulus, increased motor activity, repetitive behaviors and decreased social interactions - by giving the mice drugs that suppressed this area of the brain.

The same drugs are being studied for the treatment of epilepsy, highlighting where the processes underlying autism spectrum disorders and epilepsy may overlap in the brain and why they often occur in the same patients.

The findings will be published Aug. 20 in Science Advances. The senior author of the study is John Huguenard, PhD, professor of neurology and neurological sciences. The lead author is Sung-Soo Jang, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar in neurology and neurological sciences.

The neural circuitry connecting the thalamus and cortex has been implicated in autism in both humans and animal models, but the role of the reticular thalamic nucleus was not clear.

Related Stories

In the new study, the researchers recorded the neural activity of this brain region in mice while observing the animals' behavior. In mice that had been genetically modified to model autism (Cntnap2 knockout mice), the reticular thalamic nucleus showed elevated activity when the animals encountered stimuli like light or an air puff as well as during social interactions. The brain region also showed bursts of spontaneous activity, causing seizures.

Epilepsy is much more prevalent in people with autism than in the general population - 30% versus 1% - though the mechanisms are not well understood. Recognizing this connection, the researchers tested an experimental seizure drug, Z944, and found that it reversed behavioral deficits in the autism mouse model.

With a different experimental treatment that genetically modifies neurons to respond to designer drugs, known as DREADD-based neuromodulation, the researchers could suppress overactivity in the reticular thalamic nucleus and reverse behavioral deficits in the autism mouse model. They could even induce these behavioral deficits in normal mice by ramping up activity in the reticular thalamic nucleus.

The new findings highlight the reticular thalamic nucleus as a novel target for the treatment of autism spectrum disorders.

Source:

Stanford Medicine

Journal reference:

Jang, S-S., et al. (2025) Reticular Thalamic Hyperexcitability Drives Autism Spectrum Disorder Behaviors in the Cntnap2 Model of Autism. Science Advancesdoi.org/10.1126/sciadv.adw4682

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Diabetes drugs linked to higher risk of rare optic nerve damage
Gut bacteria may connect pregnancy diet to childhood autism
Person-focused approach explains distinct autism genetic subtypes
Dual cancer drugs restore memory and rewire brain cells in Alzheimer’s mouse models
What happens to your weight after quitting GLP-1 anti-obesity drugs?
Parents’ workplace chemical exposure may be linked to behavioral challenges in children with autism
Prenatal acetaminophen linked to higher risk of autism and ADHD
Research shows GLP-1 drugs safeguard vision despite small retinopathy risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Understanding the early roots of sensory differences in autism