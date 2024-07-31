Sapio Sciences and Zifo announce strategic partnership

Sapio Sciences, the science-aware™ lab informatics platform, and Zifo, the leading scientific informatics services company, today announced a strategic partnership to bring best-in-class laboratory information management solutions to customers across the biotech, clinical diagnostics, and pharmaceutical industries.

Zifo will join the Sapio Sciences Partner Program as a services partner, focusing on delivering solutions that combine Zifo’s exceptional IT services and consulting capabilities with Sapio’s lab informatics platform. The partnership combines Zifo’s consulting expertise in AI & ML services with Sapio's highly configurable lab informatics platform and expertise in system design, deployment, and integration.

Additionally, the partnership will see Sapio certify Zifo engineers to ensure joint customers can access highly skilled engineers and solution consultants when deploying Sapio solutions. This close collaboration will allow laboratories to navigate complex digital transformation journeys to streamline and accelerate research.

Sapio is also pleased to announce it is a headline sponsor of Zifo’s annual Scientific Informatics Experience Exchange event, taking place in Boston in October 2024.

Raj Prakash, Co-Founder and CEO of Zifo, commented: “Zifo and Sapio have collaborated closely for several years, working together to ensure seamless integration of the Sapio Platform with our Lab Data Automation Solution (LDAS). By combining our expertise in scientific informatics services with Sapio’s lab informatics solutions, we can provide our customers with a world-class approach to lab automation and further the adoption of AI in biotech and pharma.”

The relationship between Zifo and Sapio has already helped advance how labs worldwide can collect, analyze, and use information. This renewed partnership will further deepen how we can collaborate on driving forward our goals of making life easier for the scientist and accelerating scientific discovery.”

