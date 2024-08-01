Oropouche virus: Emerging threats and unanswered questions

Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. Oropouche virus (genus Orthobunyavirus, family Peribunyaviridae) is an arthropod-borne virus that infects several species of animals and humans, primarily in South America. Despite being described as a human pathogen >60 years ago, little progress has been made towards describing the ecologic and pathologic characteristics of this pathogen. However, with recent viral spread northward reaching Haiti and Cuba, oropouche virus has been receiving more attention, as evidenced by the growing number of relevant research articles.

This commentary article provides a summary of the potential natural reservoirs and expansion of endemic regions within the context of One Health. The clinical aspects of the human infection are revisited and discussed based on the latest evidence. Moreover, research on the molecular virology and pathology is briefly reviewed, highlighting unanswered questions crucial for a comprehensive understanding of this viral disease, which imposes a significant burden on affected populations.