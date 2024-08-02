Study provides novel insights into the molecular mechanisms of melanoma progression

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Frontiers JournalsAug 2 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Cong Peng et al., at Department of Dermatology, Xiangya Hospital, Central South University, China, conducted a study titled "NETO2 promotes melanoma progression via activation of the Ca²⁺/CaMKII signaling pathway" that investigates the role of Neuropilin and tolloid-like 2 (NETO2) in melanoma, a deadly form of skin cancer. The research explores how NETO2, a membrane protein, influences the progression of melanoma through the Ca²⁺/CaMKII signaling pathway.

The study begins by highlighting the importance of Ca²⁺ as a signaling ion in cellular functions such as proliferation, migration, and transcription factor activation. It notes that Ca²⁺ signaling is highly activated in melanoma, contributing to its growth and invasiveness. NETO2, identified as an interaction partner of neuronal kainate receptors, is shown to be associated with neuropsychiatric disorders and emotional behavior regulation. Recent studies suggest that NETO2 also plays a key role in human malignant tumors, including osteosarcoma, esophageal and gastric cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

The researchers hypothesize that NETO2 is involved in melanoma progression by activating the Ca²⁺-dependent CaMKII/CREB pathway. To test this, they demonstrate that NETO2 is overexpressed in melanoma and associated with the survival rate of melanoma patients. They show that NETO2 promotes melanoma cell proliferation and migration, and increases intracellular calcium concentration, leading to increased phosphorylation of CaMKII and CREB.

The study employs various methods including cell culture, DNA plasmids, lentiviral infection, bioinformatics analysis, Western blot, proliferation and colony formation assays, migration and invasion assays, intracellular Ca²⁺ measurement, xenograft tumor model, immunohistochemistry, and statistical analyses. The results indicate that NETO2 overexpression in melanoma tissues is correlated with poor prognosis. In vitro, NETO2 promotes melanoma cell proliferation, and in vivo, silencing NETO2 suppresses melanoma growth. NETO2 also promotes the migration and invasion of melanoma cells, potentially through the regulation of matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs).

The study concludes that NETO2 activates the calcium signaling pathway in melanoma, and its inhibition by the CaMKII inhibitor KN93 suppresses the NETO2-driven melanoma phenotype. NETO2 is suggested as a potential therapeutic target for melanoma, highlighting its role in facilitating melanoma progression through the CaMKII/CREB signaling pathway.

In summary, the study provides novel insights into the molecular mechanisms of melanoma progression and offers a feasible therapeutic target for this malignancy.

Source:

Frontiers Journals

Journal reference:

Zhu, S., et al. (2023). NETO2 promotes melanoma progression via activation of the Ca2+/CaMKII signaling pathway. Frontiers of Medicine. doi.org/10.1007/s11684-022-0935-0.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

CD5 knockout using CRISPR boosts CAR T cell therapy efficacy
UC San Diego Health launches personalized immunotherapy for metastatic melanoma
New Approach to Treating Melanoma
FDA approval of lifileucel: A milestone in tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy for advanced melanoma
Study identifies mechanism that impedes the effectiveness of melanoma therapies
Genetic loss of miR-205 boosts mammary gland development in mice, reveals new insights into breast cancer suppression
Study reveals significant link between rosacea and malignant melanoma
40% of US cancer cases linked to lifestyle choices

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New brain atlas reveals hidden cell vulnerabilities in Alzheimer's