Nudges seem to have no effect in motivating people to get vaccinated

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
PNAS NexusAug 6 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

One popular strategy to motivate people to get vaccinated is the nudge-;a message designed to take advantage of human tendencies to conform to social norms, seek to protect loved ones or community, and to prefer treatments with high efficacy rates.

Jiseon Chang and colleagues sought to assess the efficacy of such nudges in real world contexts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The authors paid for ads to appear on Facebook between October 2021 and January 2022, reaching almost 15 million users in Brazil, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, Turkey, and the United States. All ads included stock images of happy people spending time together. Placebo ads simply urged users to click a link to sign up for the vaccine.

Nudge ads included additional information. One nudge ad noted that "87 percent of people are already or plan to be vaccinated." This ad did not receive more clicks than the placebo in most countries and received significantly fewer clicks than the placebo in Taiwan-;a surprising result, as nudges suggesting that vaccination is the norm perform well in lab settings and surveys. Another nudge urged users to "protect lives in your family"-;a message that outperformed the placebo in Taiwan and Turkey but not elsewhere-;or to "protect lives in your community" or "protect your life" both of which decreased clicks in the United States. Broadly, most nudges seemed to have no effect in most countries-;and were even liable to backfire in certain contexts.

According to the authors, when crafting pro-vaccine messages, the best strategy may be to build on country-specific norms, rather than appealing to a presumed universal human nature.

Source:

PNAS Nexus

Journal reference:

Cat, O., et al. (2024) Behavioral nudges in social media ads show limited ability to encourage COVID-19 vaccination across countries. PNAS Nexus. doi.org/10.1093/pnasnexus/pgae189.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Nine months of joint replacement surgery lost due to COVID-19, study reveals
Valproic acid shows promise in reducing COVID-19 severity and hospitalization
Older adults with diabetes faced elevated risk of depression during the COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 significantly increases risk of hearing loss in young adults, study finds
CEPI and WHO call for urgent global research to prepare for the next pandemic
Study finds long-term cognitive and psychiatric issues persist in COVID-19 patients two to three years post-infection
Long-term mental health impacts of COVID-19 unequal in LA county
Impact of early COVID-19 job loss on later mental health uncovered

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Mucosal COVID-19 vaccine prevents airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2