Navigating the future of drug development at the C-Path Global Impact Conference

Critical Path Institute (C-Path), whose mission is to lead collaborations that accelerate drug development, advancing better treatments for people worldwide, is proud to announce its inaugural C-Path Global Impact Conference (CGIC), taking place from September 9-11, 2024, at the Washington Marriott at Metro Center.

The conference represents a significant expansion of C-Path's mission, focusing on critical areas of drug development. These areas highlight how C-Path's areas of core excellence -; data management and standards, biomarkers, modeling and analytics, regulatory science, and clinical outcome assessments -; interlink across all stages of drug development, demonstrating the value of C-Path's public-private partnership model. By bringing together industry leaders, regulatory agencies, academic researchers, and patient advocates, the conference will incubate productive dialogues addressing the challenges and opportunities within drug development.

C-Path is also excited to confirm the participation of key leaders from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) throughout the three-day conference. Leading figures from both regulatory bodies will serve as in-person panelists, contributing their expertise to diverse discussions. Their active roles offer attendees a unique opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge and actionable guidance from regulatory experts at the forefront of drug development.

Klaus Romero, M.D., M.S., FCP, CEO of C-Path, expressed his enthusiasm for the first-of-its-kind conference, stating, "CGIC serves as a crucial forum for stakeholders from across the drug development landscape to share insights, strategies, and innovations. Our goal is to drive discussions that will lead to actionable solutions for accelerating the availability of therapies for individuals and families worldwide. Put simply, CGIC is the conference that drug developers cannot afford to miss."

The event will feature a series of presentations and panel discussions designed to spark innovation and promote the sharing-; and alignment -; of best practices and solutions to accelerate drug development. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in in-depth discussions on integrating insights across therapeutic areas, navigating regulatory landscapes, and harnessing novel technologies in drug development.

The conference will also highlight the power of public-private partnerships in advancing drug development and regulatory science, demonstrating how collaborative approaches can lead to breakthroughs in treatment discovery and development.

Registration for the CGIC is now open. For more information about the conference and to register, please visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/e25a101c-7408-4295-b318-4073790c6f27/summary.