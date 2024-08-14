Sapio Sciences and CREO Announce Strategic Partnership

Sapio Sciences and CREO to streamline laboratory management and digitally transform life science research.

BALTIMORE, MD, August 13, 2024 — Sapio Sciences, the science-awareTM lab informatics platform, today announced a new strategic partnership with CREO, the preferred consultancy to the world’s most promising companies that seek to improve human health, to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end laboratory information management solutions.

This collaboration combines CREO's digital transformation, validation, and operational management expertise with Sapio Sciences' configurable lab informatics platform, LIMS, Electronic Lab Notebook, and Scientific Data Solutions.

By streamlining operations and increasing team collaboration and productivity, Sapio and CREO aim to accelerate science in research, clinical and molecular diagnostics, and manufacturing environments. This close collaboration will allow life sciences laboratories to navigate complex digital transformation journeys, from initial strategy to day-to-day management and continuous improvement.

“Seamless scientific workflow is at the heart of accelerating today’s medical breakthroughs,” said Connie Pearcy, CREO’s Senior Managing Director of Digital Transformation. “When life sciences laboratories adopt integrated, data-driven solutions deeply aligned to their unique productivity and compliance requirements, they grow more effectively. By leveraging CREO's strategic advisory and IT operational capabilities alongside Sapio's innovative informatics platform, organizations can unlock new forms of operational excellence that empower their scientists to spend more time delivering world-class science.”

Andrew Wyatt, Chief Growth Officer, Sapio Sciences added: “CREO and Sapio have a shared vision of making life easier for scientists and better for everyone. This partnership will transform research and accelerate drug discovery by giving scientists access to best practice consulting from CREO and the most advanced lab informatics technology from Sapio.”

For more information about the Sapio Partner Program, visit https://www.sapiosciences.com/sspp-partner-program-sapio-sciences/

About Sapio Sciences

Sapio Sciences' mission is to improve lives by accelerating discovery, and because science is complex, Sapio makes technology simple. Sapio is a global business offering an all-in-one science-awareTM lab informatics platform combining cloud-based LIMS, ELN, and Jarvis data solutions.

Sapio serves some of the largest global and specialist brands, including biopharma, CRO/CDMOs, and clinical diagnostic labs across NGS genomic sequencing, bioanalysis, bioprocessing, chemistry, stability, histopathology, and in vivo studies.

Customers love Sapio's platform because it is robust, scalable, and with no-code configuration, can quickly adapt to meet unique needs.

For more information, visit www.sapiosciences.com

About CREO

CREO is the preferred consultancy to the world’s most promising companies that seek to improve human health. CREO serves growing life sciences, healthcare, and private equity portfolio companies across the U.S. and international markets. The company’s expertise and knowledge in strategy, M&A, commercialization, digital transformation, cybersecurity, analytics, and quality & regulatory compliance help organizations improve today’s business performance and develop tomorrow’s clinical innovations. Founded in 2015, CREO is headquartered in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park. Join us and together let’s make a meaningful difference.

Visit CREO at www.creoconsulting.com

