Lexogen Launches RiboCop rRNA Depletion Kit for Fish Species

Lexogen, a leader in RNA sequencing technologies, is thrilled to announce the launch of the RiboCop rRNA Depletion Kit for Fish, a dedicated solution to facilitate transcriptome analysis of fish species by effectively removing unwanted ribosomal RNA (rRNA) from total RNA samples.

Unobstructed Transcriptome Analysis for Fish

Zebrafish (Danio rerio) is an important model organism for developmental biology and is also used as human disease model for drug screening and biomarker discovery. Other fish species are important indicators used for environmental surveillance or used for food production in aquacultures. Transcriptome analysis of various fish species provides insight into developmental and regulatory processes, allows to monitor the quality of environmental conditions or detect infections with pathogens and immune responses.

Total RNA from fish is predominantly composed of ribosomal RNA (rRNA), accounting for ~86 % of all transcripts. The RiboCop rRNA Depletion Kit for Fish effectively removes undesired cytoplasmic (5.8S, 18S, and 28S) and mitochondrial (mt16S, mt12S, and 5S) rRNA, providing a comprehensive view of the fish transcriptome. Ribodepletion allows analysis of coding mRNAs as well as non-coding and non-polyadenylated transcripts for deeper insights into fish transcriptomes and expression networks covering a variety of RNA subclasses.

Seamless Integration with Next-Generation Sequencing

RiboCop uses a set of affinity probes and an enzyme-free workflow which preserves full-length transcripts. Therefore, RiboCop is perfectly suited for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) applications and is also compatible with long-read sequenc­ing.

RiboCop for Fish integrates seamlessly with Lexogen’s CORALL RNA-Seq V2 Library Preparation Kits for sequencing on Illumina machines or Element’s AVITI. RiboCop is also compatible with random-primed total RNA library preparation kits from other vendors, ensuring flexibility in experimental workflows.

Trusted Technology and Convenient One-step Co-depletion for Multispecies Analysis

RiboCop is well established for Human/Mouse/Rat rRNA and globin depletion, depletion of bacterial samples, yeasts, and plants. With the most recent addition for depletion of fish samples, RiboCop’s species compatibility is further extended. RiboCop Kits can be easily combined to enable simultaneous, one-step co-depletion of host and pathogen offering insights into fish-pathogen interactions, immune response and defense mechanisms.

The RiboCop rRNA Depletion Kit for Fish is now available for order.