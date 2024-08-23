Investigating the benefits of refined bamboo vinegar in anti-acne cosmetic formulations

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
KeAi Communications Co., Ltd.Aug 23 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Bamboo vinegar is a concentrated liquid obtained from bamboo under high temperature and anaerobic conditions. It contains more than 200 organic components, including organic acids, phenols, ketones, alcohols, and esters, among which acetic acid is the main component. Although bamboo vinegar has been approved by the China Food and Drug Administration as a cosmetic raw material, commercially available bamboo vinegar often contains impurities whose efficacy is not clear, and phenolic compounds and aromatic hydrocarbons in it may be harmful to humans.

Nevertheless, bamboo vinegar has anti-acne potential, especially against the inhibitory effect of Propionibacterium acnes, the key microorganism in the pathogenesis of acne. While antibiotics are commonly used to treat acne, the concerns for drug resistance have limited their use.

In a study published in the Volume 1, Issue 2 in Journal of Dermatologic Science and Cosmetic Technology, a team of researchers from Central South University of Forestry and Technology in China explored the mechanism of the controlled-release system of bamboo vinegar and its application potential of in cosmetics.

Bamboo vinegar was refined through reduced-pressure distillation, which increased the content of organic acids, reduced tar content and enhanced the active ingredients while minimizing harmful components. We used activated bamboo charcoal to adsorb the bamboo vinegar, allowing for a gradual release over a period exceeding two hours, effectively demonstrating a slow-release effect."

Sheng Zhang, corresponding author 

The findings auggest that refined bamboo vinegar could be a promising raw material for anti-acne cosmetic formulations. The release rate of the bamboo charcoal/bamboo vinegar complex in water reached 70.57% within 15 minutes and then slowed to a plateau. This slow-release behavior aligns with the Ritger-Peppas model, which is advantageous for reducing skin irritation and extending the bacteriostatic duration.

"The findings present a novel concept for anti-acne cosmetics and lay the groundwork for further research into the use of bamboo vinegar slow-release systems with bamboo charcoal as a carrier," adds Zhang. "Future studies should explore additional cosmetic benefits of bamboo vinegar, such as dandruff removal, anti-wrinkle effects and more."

Source:

KeAi Communications Co., Ltd.

Journal reference:

Li, Z., et al. (2024). Inhibition of Propionibacterium acnes by refined bamboo vinegar and preparation of the slow-release system with bamboo charcoal as the carrier. Journal of Dermatologic Science and Cosmetic Technology. doi.org/10.1016/j.jdsct.2024.100016.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Reassessing the Health Star Rating: New study highlights need for ultra-processed food adjustments
Breakthrough in aging research: Blocking IL-11 extends lifespan and improves health in mice
Can odors help fight infection? Nematode research suggests so
Elderly with type 2 diabetes struggle with self-care and medication adherence
Untreated hypertension increases Alzheimer’s risk, research shows
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Illumina Accelerate Oncology Research with Launch of TruSight Oncology 500 DNA/RNA Application
Advanced 3D model replicates hair follicle environment to better evaluate drug treatments
Study reveals key brain cells help resist food temptations in favor of exercise

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
The role of the gut microbiota in multiple sclerosis: A scientometric analysis reveals key research trends