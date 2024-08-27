EPAM Joins Sapio Sciences Partner Program

Global provider of digital engineering and development services to drive implementation of the Sapio Platform.

BALTIMORE, MD, August 27, 2024 — Sapio Sciences, the science-awareTM lab informatics platform, today announced that EPAM, a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and development services, has joined the Sapio Sciences Partner Program as a services partner, delivering consulting and implementation services to the complex health and medical ecosystem.

EPAM’s presence in more than 55 countries will add global scale to the Sapio partner ecosystem, driving forward the use of technology in life sciences and providing EPAM’s multinational customer base with access to Sapio’s flexible and highly configurable lab informatics solutions, including LIMS, Electronic Lab Notebook, and Scientific Data Solutions.

As a Sapio Services Partner, EPAM will provide advisory and implementation services that guide customers through the digital transformation process of lab operations and the deployment of the Sapio Platform.

George Litos, Managing Principal, Life Sciences Consulting at EPAM, commented: “Our global team of over 52,000 professionals is focused on helping customers digitally transform their businesses. In the healthcare and life sciences sector, our consultants and engineers blend physical, digital, and data platforms to drive the future of healthcare and MedTech. Joining the Sapio Partner Program further adds to the range of cutting-edge technologies that our customers can access.”

Andrew Wyatt, Chief Growth Officer at Sapio Sciences, added: “EPAM joins a growing number of consultants, resellers, and technology providers in the Sapio Partner Program, delivering solutions to the life science, pharma, and drug discovery industries based on Sapio’s highly configurable lab informatics platform.”

About Sapio Sciences

Sapio Sciences' mission is to improve lives by accelerating discovery, and because science is complex, Sapio makes technology simple. Sapio is a global business offering an all-in-one science-awareTM lab informatics platform combining cloud-based LIMS, ELN, and Jarvis data solutions.

Sapio serves some of the largest global and specialist brands, including biopharma, CRO/CDMOs, and clinical diagnostic labs across NGS genomic sequencing, bioanalysis, bioprocessing, chemistry, stability, histopathology, and in vivo studies.

Customers love Sapio's platform because it is robust, scalable, and with no-code configuration, can quickly adapt to meet unique needs.

About EPAM

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) is a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company. Since 1993, we have used our software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud, and AI-enabled transformation services, as well as a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients’ transformation challenges by fusing EPAM Continuum’s integrated strategy, experience, and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients’ time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

