Popular blowdown evaporators on display at lab innovations 2024

Organomation is excited to announce that we will be attending this year’s Lab Innovations show in October. As a company dedicated to advancing science and making laboratory processes easier and quicker, we can’t wait to connect with fellow professionals, showcase our equipment, and explore cutting edge industry solutions! The show will be held at the NEC in Birmingham on.

Image Credit: Organomation

October 30th and 31st. We are equally thrilled that our distribution partner, Green Leaf Scientific, will be in attendance with us.

We will be displaying some of our most popular units, a 24 Position flexible sample concentrator and the MICROVAP Microplate Evaporator. If you’re interested in seeing these powerful nitrogen blowdown evaporators in action, stop by booth B52!

We can’t wait to see all of the exciting exhibitions, engaging presentations, and most importantly to make many new connections! With four stages featuring two full days of content, we are sure there will be lots to learn and we are looking forward to this opportunity to immerse ourselves in the latest trends and breakthroughs in laboratory technology. Our expert team members are eager to demonstrate how our blowdown evaporators can transform your lab operations, discuss your specific needs and provide personalized insights, and explore how our solutions can help you achieve your research goals with greater ease and precision.

Lab Innovations highly anticipated yearly awards show will be held on October 30th. We are so honored to have been nominated for their supplier excellence award, and can’t wait to see everyone at the show! To us, supplier excellence is about making the best product we can and providing the best customer service while doing so! Attending this ceremony is not just about showcasing our products however; it’s about fostering connections and collaborating with the brightest minds in the industry. We’re looking forward to engaging conversations, gaining valuable feedback, and learning from the innovative ideas that attendees bring to the table. If you’re attending Lab Innovations 2024, we invite you to stop by our booth and say hello. We’d love to hear about your latest projects, discuss how Organomation’s solutions can support your work, and explore new ways we can contribute to your success.

Here’s to an inspiring and transformative Lab Innovations 2024! We can’t wait to see you there.