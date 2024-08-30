New finger-prick blood test could revolutionize Alzheimer’s screening

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Monash UniversityAug 30 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

GPs could soon be able to screen their patients for Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) using a simple handheld device developed by Monash engineers.

New finger-prick blood test could revolutionize Alzheimer’s screening
Associate Professor Sudha Mokkapati has been working on the device for four years. Image Credit: Monash University

Monash engineers have developed the first-of-a-kind finger-prick blood test with ‘needle-in-a hay-stack’ precision to detect the hallmark (protein) biomarkers in early AD before symptoms progress.

The size of a credit card, it uses world-first patented sensor technology which can detect ultra low concentrations of disease markers in blood in minutes. 

With the number of Australians diagnosed with dementia set to double by 2054, the quick blood test could become a vital tool to streamline diagnoses by giving GPs unprecedented access to non-invasive diagnostics.

Associate Professor Sudha Mokkapati from Monash Materials Science and Engineering, developed the proof-of-concept electronic sensor for point-of-care testing, removing the need for laboratory-based pathology tests, and making the process to diagnosis faster and more cost-effective.

“It’s simple to use, low-cost and portable so it could be made widely accessible to GPs to screen patients right at the point-of-care. Detecting very early disease in large populations could dramatically change the trajectory of this burdening disease for many patients, and shave millions off associated healthcare costs,” Associate Professor Mokkapati said.

We’ve completed testing that shows the technology is highly advanced by design and capable of detecting ultra low levels of several disease biomarkers in blood. The next stage is to undertake the clinical validation needed to bring this a step closer to reality, and we’re reliant on further funding to progress this.”

Sudha Mokkapati, Associate Professor, Monash Materials Science and Engineering

Related Stories

Key collaborator Associate Professor Matthew Pase, at Monash’s School of Psychological Sciences, said the device may facilitate earlier, more efficient diagnosis, enabling timely intervention and management of AD.

“Most patients with neurodegenerative disease are typically diagnosed at advanced stages. Sadly, treatments targeting late-onset disease provide limited therapeutic benefit,” Professor Pase said.

“Earlier screening could change the outlook for many patients diagnosed with cognitive impairment, increasing the chance of halting or slowing symptom development and the rapid progression of the disease.”

Source:

Monash University

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

GluFormer outperforms existing AI models in predicting blood sugar levels
New evidence challenges hype surrounding cancer blood test
Continuous noninvasive blood pressure monitoring using resonance sonomanometry
New blood test achieves 90% accuracy in diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease, outperforms doctors
World's first rapid TBI blood test debuts at Orlando Health
Novel blood test could predict chronic lung disease in preterm babies within hours of birth
AI model predicts male infertility risk using blood hormone levels
High-protein diets: How they affect weight, energy, and blood sugar levels

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New test detects cancer risk in type 2 diabetes patients