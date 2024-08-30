Tips for parents to safeguard children from online gaming risks

As online gaming becomes an increasingly popular pastime among children, parents continue to grow concerned about the potential risks and dangers their children may be facing.

Recent data highlights the growing need for parental vigilance in this area. A 2023 study revealed that 83% of children in the UK engage in online gaming. While gaming can be a fun and educational activity, it also exposes children to potential dangers such as cyber-bullying, inappropriate content, and excessive screen time.

To address these concerns, Emre Aksu, a Game Critic from 1337 Games, has provided expert advice on how to keep children safe while enjoying their favorite games: "With the rise of online gaming, it's more important than ever for parents to be proactive in safeguarding their children.

"These tips offer practical steps parents can take to ensure a safer gaming environment. From understanding content ratings to enabling parental controls, small actions can significantly reduce the risks associated with online gaming.

"The goal is to empower parents with the knowledge and tools they need to protect their children, allowing them to enjoy the benefits of gaming without compromising their safety."

Top tips for keeping your child safe while gaming:

1. Monitor your child's screen time

Managing your child's screen time is critical in avoiding the risks associated with excessive gaming, such as dopamine addiction. Setting strict limits on gaming time and encouraging regular breaks can help prevent addiction by disrupting the continuous cycle of instant gratification that video games provide. These breaks give the brain time to reset, reducing the constant stimulation that can lead to dependency and helping your child develop healthier gaming habits.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommends limiting children's screen time to a maximum of two hours per day to promote better health. Alarmingly, a 2015 study found that children who exceed this two-hour limit are 30% more likely to develop high blood pressure, underscoring the critical importance of monitoring and managing your child's screen time.

According to a May 2024 report from the UK Education Committee, children's screen time has increased by 52% between 2020 and 2022. Therefore, a balanced approach that includes other activities such as outdoor play, reading and socializing can help maintain overall well-being and reduce the potential negative impacts of excessive screen time.

2. Beware of in-game microtransactions

Enabling parental controls is crucial for managing your child's gaming experience, particularly with the increasing prevalence of in-game purchases. In 2022, the global market for online microtransactions was valued at $67.94 billion, reflecting significant spending on virtual items.

This issue is causing concern among parents. According to a 2022 survey by Ofcom, 51% of parents were worried about the pressure on children to make in-game purchases. By restricting transactions, parents can better monitor their children's spending on games and prevent any unexpected charges on their credit cards.

3. Understand gambling-related risks in gaming

It is essential to understand the risks associated with in-game purchases and luck-based gaming mechanics. Educate your child about the potential dangers of loot boxes and other similar features that could lead to addictive behaviors.

Research shows that loot boxes and similar features can have addictive effects like gambling, particularly on younger players, making this an important area for parental supervision.

4. Understand game content ratings

One of the most crucial steps parents can take is checking the content ratings for each game their child plays. In Europe, the PEGI (Pan-European Game Information) organization offers age classifications for video games across 38 countries.

Familiarizing yourself with these ratings is essential, as they provide age-appropriate guidelines that ensure children are not exposed to violent or inappropriate content.

5. Review your child's voice chat settings

Another vital practice is to review your child's game settings regularly. Parents should navigate the settings menu of each game to adjust privacy controls, turn off voice chat or limit communications to friends only. This is especially important as some online games offer unrestricted voice chat with the general public, which could expose children to strangers.

Many games offer safer communication options, such as simple 'ping' functions or restricted chat boxes, enabling players to interact without direct conversation. These features provide a great compromise, allowing your child to enjoy the game while maintaining a safe environment.

6. Stay alert to cyber-bullying threats

Educating children about online etiquette and safety is another key strategy that parents should employ. According to a 2022 study by Ofcom, over half (52%) of parents whose children game online were concerned about their child being bullied during gameplay. Teaching your child the importance of respectful behavior and the dangers of sharing personal information online can help them navigate the online world safely.

Discussions should include scenarios where they might be asked for personal information or encounter cyber-bullying, and they should be encouraged to report any abuse through in-game reporting features directly to game sites and a responsible adult.

7. Be careful of eye strain!

Implementing eye safety measures is also essential to protect your child's vision during prolonged gaming sessions. Encourage the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, have your child look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

Ensuring proper lighting in the gaming area can reduce glare and using blue light filters or gaming glasses can help minimize eye strain. While there is no evidence that blue light from screens causes permanent damage, taking these precautions can alleviate temporary discomfort and maintain eye health.